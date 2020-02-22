Some truck drivers are slamming Amazon as the retailer’s burgeoning transportation arm offshores technical support to India and Europe

caption Amazon’s truck drivers say the technical-support hotline that they contact often connects them with staff in India and Europe. source Amazon

Some truck drivers who move loads for Amazon said the company’s technical-support hotline often connects them to support staff abroad.

The cost-cutting move can result in communication challenges for drivers on the road, some truckers said.

Amazon said it operates technical-support offices in North America, Europe, and India to support its 24/7 transportation operation.

“I’m pulling 20,000 pounds of someone’s freaking Amazon packages,” the driver told Business Insider. “If I make a wrong move, I’m not only going to kill myself but 10 or 20 other people.”

It’s a highly unusual move, some experts in the trucking industry said. Five large public transportation companies told Business Insider that they did not rely on offshore call centers for internal technical support.

Amazon said it operates technical-support offices in North America, Europe, and India to support its 24/7 transportation operation.

“To ensure our transportation network runs on-time and we are meeting commitments to our customers, we operate transportation support offices 24 hours per day, 7 days per week in shifts from offices in North America, Europe, and India – and have been doing so for the past eight years,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider. “Working across geographies allows for more flexibility and choice for our associates, and attracts talent with diverse perspectives and ideas.”

Technical-support hotlines allow truck drivers to quickly notify their employer of a delay while driving caused by incidents like a flat tire or a route problem.