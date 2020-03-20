Big staff shortages, the 3-feet rule, and no more metal detectors: Inside Amazon warehouses during the coronavirus outbreak

caption A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, US, April 30, 2019. source REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

With the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has had to act fast to balance a huge surge in online demand against the safety of its workers who pack people’s orders.

Warehouse insiders say the company has got rid of security checks, will allow phones on the warehouse floor, and is spacing out chairs in break rooms.

But they also say Amazon’s distancing rules are hard to follow. “We work in stations where we are within two feet of each other most of the time,” one worker said.

Business Insider spoke to four US Amazon workers to find out what life is like inside.

Amazon has to talk a difficult tightrope as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.

One the one hand, a pandemic has been great for business. Demand is spiking as people choose to stay at home and order in food and other supplies for delivery.

On the other, a pandemic may impact its warehouse staff, thousands of whom often work shoulder-to-shoulder in a single warehouse to pack people’s orders at speed. Amazon must keep those workers safe, even as it encourages them to work harder.

The company is seeing an uptick in cases at its facilities. The firm shut down a delivery station in Queens, New York after confirming a coronavirus case – its first at a US facility. Meanwhile it has reported a minimum of five cases in three warehouses (known internally as “fulfilment centers”) across Italy and Spain, but has so far refused to shut any of them.

Business Insider spoke to four US Amazon workers to ask how life has changed.

Amazon has had to relax its security and encouraging distancing – but it isn’t always working

Social distancing means Amazon has had to relax some of its security processes.

“They are no longer using the metal detectors at the front to screen people coming out of the FC [fulfillment center] for theft, but they also created a policy of no jackets/heavy coats or non-clear bags,” one Michigan-based warehouse worker told Business Insider.

They added that typically strict rules about no food at workstations have been relaxed, although workers still aren’t allowed to eat at their stations.

Another big change is that workers are now allowed to bring their cell phones onto the warehouse floor, which was strictly prohibited before. This is in case workers need to be in touch with their families or childcare providers for emergencies.

Meanwhile signs have gone up around some warehouses telling employees to remain three feet away from each other at all times. Amazon has started staggering break and shift times to alleviate crowding, but even so it seems the three-feet rule is proving difficult to enforce.

“We work in stations where we are within two feet of each other most of the time. And walking to and from breaks you’re shoulder to shoulder,” one worker who works in an Amazon returns center said.

Amazon has also taken to removing chairs from canteens and break rooms to further space their workers out.

“They have separated each table in the break rooms, and only left about two chairs at each table, which is causing some people to go to other break rooms or even stand,” the returns center worker said.

Amazon says workers can take unlimited time off, but is also incentivizing people to keep working

As the coronavirus outbreak started to reach the US, Amazon made an extraordinary concession – it told workers they could take unlimited unpaid time off (UPT).

Ordinarily workers have a set amount of UPT and if they use it up (referred to by workers as going into “negative UPT”) it’s grounds for instant dismissal. The thinking behind the unlimited UPT was to encourage workers who suspect they may have the coronavirus to stay home.

Simultaneously demand for Amazon shipping has skyrocketed, causing huge strain on the staff who remain in the warehouse.

Consequently Amazon upped its wages by $2 an hour to incentivize workers, and is on an enormous hiring spree for 100,000 extra workers in the US alone.

caption Inside Amazon’s New Jersey warehouse. source Sarah Jacobs

Two US workers said that until Amazon introduced the $2 salary bump, workers had been taking advantage of the unlimited unpaid time off. Normally UPT can only be taken in one-hour increments, so if a worker is late by a few minutes that’s a whole hour of UPT gone.

“Associates are leaving early and coming in late, so the $2 raise is to encourage people who aren’t sick to actually come to work and ensure we can meet the customer needs,” one worker said.

The same warehouse worker said their warehouse is averaging a headcount of just 53% of the usual count per day.

“It’s causing an insane strain on the workers who do show up, shift after shift. Creating numerous days of Mandatory Overtime to keep up with the demand. Hiring at this point is the only way to keep ourselves from overworking the associates,” they said.

Another warehouse worker in Kansas City said that while the increased pay is good, they still think the level of risk is “insanely high.” Another worker in Nashville said that for many workers, unpaid time off is not financially an option.

“If we get sick we got two choices, stay home without pay or come in sick,” they said. “I saw quite a few co-workers looking like hell and coughing. I’m freaked out to go back to work tonight but what choice do I have? None.”

“I’ve never felt less cared about by an employer until now,” they added.

Some warehouses are cleaner than others

Amazon, like many workplaces, has said it is ramping up the sanitation in its warehouses, getting in extra cleaning shifts and handing out hand sanitizer, wipes, and antibacterial spray to staff.

In some warehouses the step-up has been noticeable. “We have plenty of sanitizing wipes, a container at each station. I’ve seen someone walking around sanitizing the water coolers and other commonly-used items. It seems that housekeeping is also cleaning restrooms more frequently,” the returns center employee said.

“Every desk top, every surface, is sanitized at a rate of almost three times that it was prior to the pandemic. There are hand sanitizer stations in numerous places all over the FC,” the Michigan worker said.

caption An Amazon employee places items into a box or “tote” in its Staten Island warehouse. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

In other warehouses however the supply of sanitation equipment seems less plentiful. The Nashville worker said “a couple extra bottles of hand sanitizers in the break room is about the extent of it.”

Earlier this week an Italian worker inside a warehouse where two employees were diagnosed with the virus also told Business Insider that the spray-bottles and hand gel often run out.

One worker also said that some of the spray bottles in the break rooms were being stolen and had since vanished. “I’m unsure if they’ve been removed for that reason, or if we ran out of that,” they said.

Some workers say morale is low

While work inside the warehouses has become more gruelling, Amazon has been driving home to its workers that society as a whole is relying on the company to keep going and to maintain its mantra of “customer obsession.”

“Without us, there would be even more brick-and-mortar shopping, shortages, and difficulties helping social distancing,” one worker said. “If Amazon shuts down, society will be in a terrifying brink of collapse.”

Nonetheless, the same worker said morale inside their warehouse is low. “Almost every day there is a new report of someone in the building testing positive, none confirmed though,” they said.

Amazon confirmed new proactive measures that include social distancing, increased cleaning, and deep-cleaning where necessary. The company will pay workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined for two weeks.

A spokesman said on Thursday: “Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.

“We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

Business Insider has approached the company for further comment.

The company announced earlier this week that it is suspending all non-essential item shipments to its warehouses in a bid to make sure it can continue deliveries of household goods.