Jeff Bezos is getting slammed for his donation of $690,000 to the Australian wildfire recovery, which is less than he makes in 5 minutes

Amazon last week pledged 1 million Australian dollars, or about $690,000, to support victims of the Australian wildfires that have devastated the continent.

However, Amazon has drawn backlash for the size of the donation, which pales in comparison to the company’s $936 billion market cap.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos makes $690,000 in less than five minutes.

Critics ripped Amazon for pledging a donation smaller than that of Facebook and Kylie Jenner, among others.

One woman said she raised nearly twice what Amazon pledged by selling nude photos online.

In a heartfelt Instagram post last week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that the company would donate 1 million Australian dollars, or about $690,000, to the Australian wildfire recovery effort. That’s roughly as much money as he makes in five minutes, according to a Business Insider estimate based on Bezos’ net worth as reported by Forbes.

Wildfires have devastated Australia since late July, killing at least 28 people and burning more than 2,000 homes. In a blog post, Amazon said it would channel the money to relief agencies helping victims and restoring wildlife.

The internet was quick to criticize the size of Amazon’s donation, noting that it represented a tiny fraction of Amazon’s $936 billion market cap. Facebook has said it will donate 1.25 million Australian dollars, and celebrities including Kylie Jenner have pledged larger donations than Amazon. One woman said she raised nearly double what Amazon pledged by selling nude photos online.

Bezos makes roughly $78.5 billion per year, which breaks down to more than $215 million a day, or $149,353 per minute.

An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People reacted to Amazon’s donation with ridicule over the weekend.

Metallica announced last week that it would give 750,000 Australian dollars to firefighting efforts in Australia.

People pointed out that a model said she singlehandedly raised roughly $1 million for the relief efforts last week by selling nude photos.

The 20-year-old model is still raising money.

Kylie Jenner, a billionaire with a significantly smaller net worth than Bezos, said she would donate $1 million.

Jenner had faced minor backlash for an Instagram post about the fires that was criticized as tasteless.

By the end of the week, many were calling on Amazon to pledge a heftier sum.