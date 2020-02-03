10 new books Amazon’s editors say you’ll want to read this February

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Of all the months in a year, February tends to conjure a “no-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel” feeling. It’s exacerbated by cold weather and the wax-poetic spectacle of Valentine’s Day, when it’s semi-acceptable (or humorous, at least) to honor your ex-lover with an eponymous $2 cockroach.

To alleviate the general misery and give you an excuse to stay inside, alone, Amazon’s Books team has released this month’s top reads -from hallmarks of Americana to narratives that spotlight structural poverty.

Among the great writers featured, bestselling author Colum McCann triumphs as a poignant storyteller with his work, “Apeirogan,” while Esquire’s former literary editor Adrienne Miller is hailed for her candor in “In The Land of Men.”

Keep reading to see February’s book list.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“Apeirogan” by Colum McCann

From National Book Award-winning author Colum McCann comes a powerful and heart-wrenching story of two fathers, one Palestinian and one Israeli, united in grief and a sense of purpose to combat the violence that stole what was most precious to them.

“Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin

Years have passed, but Claire is still haunted by the unsolved murder of her sister. After happening upon one of the initially accused, she ingratiates herself into his life – under a false ID – in hopes of solving the mystery. “Saint X” is already shaping up to be one of the thrillers of 2020.

“The Girl With The Louding Voice” by Abi Daré

A fourteen-year-old Nigerian girl is sold into servitude by her father when her mother – a proponent of education – passes away. You will root for Adunni as she attempts to escape her sorry, and often harrowing, lot, and the kind strangers who buoy her efforts (and spirits).

“Oona Out Of Order” by Margarita Montimore

Oona Lockhart wakes up after New Year’s Eve feeling like her 19-year-old self, but somehow she’s time-traveled into her life years in the future. Thus begins Oona living life out of order. A fun romp through the adage “youth is wasted on the young,” this novel also takes a deeper look at destiny, love, and family.

“Eden Mine” by S.M. Hulse

In a disenfranchised Montana town, the Faber family is already reeling from their home being seized due to eminent domain when an act of domestic terrorism further upends their lives. An ungentle but poignant novel of family, faith, and hard choices, “Eden Mine” is another triumph from award-winning author, S.M. Hulse.

“When We Were Vikings” by Andrew David MacDonald

“When We Were Vikings” is a tender, funny, and utterly original novel about a young, Viking-obsessed woman named Zelda, who is about to become the hero of her own legend. Zelda’s developmental challenges make her story all the more inspiring, and her tribe – consisting of herself and older brother, Gert – is as loyal as they come.

“The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

In a remarkably timely novel for the setting (a remote Norwegian town in the 1600s), “The Mercies” begins with the majority of the male population perishing due to a freak storm that overtakes them while they’re fishing. Accusations of witchcraft quickly infect this grieving but resourceful community, threatening the hard-won normalcy they’ve regained.

“Things In Jars” by Jess Kidd

The line between the fantastical and the spectral is utterly blurred in this charming, and vicious, historical whodunit; but “Things in Jars” is no whimsical Dr. Dolittle. In it, detective Bridie Devine must figure out whether a child has been kidnapped or the crown jewel in an unnatural collection has been stolen for resale.

“The Boston Massacre” by Serena Zabin

Using letters, diary entries of Sons of Liberty, marriage announcements and more, Serena Zabin’s account of the encampment of British troops in Boston in the late 1760s, through the massacre in 1770, is an illuminating and fresh take on a moment in history that pivoted many Americans toward war.

“In The Land Of Men” by Adrienne Miller

“In the Land of Men” is Adrienne Miller’s fascinating and dishy account of becoming the first female literary editor at Esquire at the tender age of 25. It also provides insights into her personal and professional relationship with late literary icon, David Foster Wallace.

