Wall Street is betting AMC is in a downward spiral. Here’s the inside story of how the world’s biggest movie-theater chain is battling for a comeback.

Many on Wall Street are betting against AMC Entertainment. Its stock has plunged 75%, erasing nearly $3 billion in market cap, since the start of 2017. The company was one of the most-shorted stocks on the Russell 3000 as of late January.

Broadly, industry watchers are worried about an uninspiring pipeline of movies out of Hollywood and how the theater industry is positioned with Netflix and Amazon pumping out more movies every year.

Business Insider conducted a review of the movie-theater giant’s business, interviewing its CEO, along with 20 people who have worked there during his tenure, from 2016 through 2019.

We also spoke with insiders and analysts to provide the most definitive account to date of how AMC is overhauling its business with splashy tech initiatives, with the support of private-equity firm Silver Lake.

“I believe that if we carry out our plan and, assuming the box office has a recovery in 2021 as we expect, people will be writing about AMC quite differently,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

caption AMC’s stock price has plunged 75% since the start of 2017. source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Private-equity firm Silver Lake joined the cast of the AMC story in the summer of 2018. One insider familiar with the deal said the PE firm, which bought $600 million in convertible debt that could make it AMC’s second-largest shareholder, came as a weak 2017 film slate created an opportune time to invest in a theatrical business, and to see through a tech-heavy transformation that could resemble pizza chain Domino’s spectacular turnaround.

We spoke to 20 people who have worked at AMC during stints from 2016 through 2019, in locations including New York, New Jersey, California, and Kansas. And we chatted with insiders and analysts to understand how Silver Lake’s entrance has changed up the story arc for AMC.