I saw the same movie at the 2 largest theater chains in the US, and preferred the one with less-comfortable seats

caption I compared Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I saw the same film at an AMC and Regal movie theaters one to determine which offers the best overall experience.

Both experiences cost me about the same in terms of tickets and concessions.

AMC’s mobile-ordering ticket system was super convenient, and I loved the chain’s tasty snack offerings, butter pump for popcorn, and special drink machine.

Regal Cinemas definitely had bigger and more comfortable seats, but I didn’t really enjoy the popcorn I tried from there.

Overall, I enjoyed my experience at both movie theaters, but I will be going back to AMC.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although we live during a time where we have luxuries like on-demand streaming, there’s something special about catching the newest flick on the big screen.

But, as an avid moviegoer, it’s not always easy to decide which theater to visit.

So I decided to go to the two largest movie-theater chains in the United States – Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres – to see which I actually prefer.

To get a fair comparison of the theaters, I decided to watch the same matinee movie at both locations. I then judged each experience based on comfort, concessions, and overall value.

Here’s what it was like seeing movies at Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres.

AMC Theatres was founded in 1920, which makes it one of the oldest movie-theater chains in the US.

caption A photo of an AMC Imax theater (not the one I visited). source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

After 100 years in business, AMC Theatres is still one of the biggest US-based movie-theater chains.

It currently operates over 380 theaters in the US alone, and has 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens in 15 countries around the world.

I decided to visit an AMC location in Brentwood, California, because it was the nearest to my home.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Outside, there were plenty of booths where tickets were being sold, plus organized queues and barriers.

Like most major movie chains, AMC gives patrons the option of buying their tickets online.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

AMC’s mobile website was well organized and easy to navigate. Its homepage highlighted both current and upcoming films with their release dates listed at the bottom.

All you have to do is click on the movie title and it automatically redirects you to whichever AMC closest to you has showtimes for that film.

I decided on a Monday, 3:10 p.m. showing of “Little Women,” and was glad I was able to reserve a seat.

My ticket cost $10.49 with a $1.89 mobile-order convenience fee — the total came to $12.38.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Since I was going for a matinee, I had plenty of seat choices. Ultimately, I settled on seat K10.

I may be an outlier here, but I actually prefer sitting toward the back of a movie theater instead of the center.

Within seconds of submitting my payment form, AMC sent me a text message with my mobile ticket.

Upon arriving at the theater, all I had to do was pull up the text on my phone and show the barcode to the ticketing agent at the door.

The entire process was paperless and ridiculously easy. I especially liked that I didn’t have to worry about carrying a tiny ticket stub in my wallet.

When I first walked through the front doors, I was impressed by how organized and clean everything looked.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Of course, it’s worth noting that I visited this location during a Monday afternoon when the place was nearly empty.

Even so, there were several barricades in front of the concessions stand to keep the (presently nonexistent) lines moving.

However, the lobby itself didn’t feel very big. There must have been less than 10 feet between the queue and doorway, so I can see why these line-organizing barriers may be necessary.

I can only imagine how packed the lobby must get during the weekends.

To my left, there was a full bar called MacGuffins.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The area was closed off and it was complete with a special 21-and-over seating area.

I didn’t end up spending any time there, but I could see how that might be nice for a group of friends to relax for a bit prior to a movie.

Notably, not every AMC theater serves alcohol nor does every location have a MacGuffins.

One of AMC’s notable perks is its mobile-order service for concessions.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

You can actually pre-order your food ahead of time on your phone when you purchase your tickets.

Some AMC locations even have dine-in options where a server brings the food directly to your seat.

I personally didn’t use the mobile-order feature during my visit because the line wasn’t very long, but I can see how it would be convenient during a busy Friday or Saturday.

The concessions menu was behind the counter and there were also some enclosed displays for candy.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I was highly impressed by the variety of available food options.

In addition to traditional movie goodies, this location sold wings, mozzarella sticks, pizza, and macaroni and cheese.

They also offered gourmet popcorn flavors, like salted caramel and cheddar.

I also ordered a regular size, traditional popcorn for $8.29, plus a box of candy for $4.69, and a 30-ounce drink for $6.29.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I opted for a box of Milk Duds, which cost me $4.69, and the smallest popcorn available, which was regular, since there was no small or junior size on the menu.

Much like its popcorn, AMC doesn’t offer small drinks, so I ordered the smallest option available, which was 30 ounces and cost $6.29.

Then, I went to the right side of the lobby to fill up my cup.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Here, instead of a traditional soda fountain, I encountered a fancy, touch-screen dispenser called a Coca Cola Freestyle.

Unlike a regular soda dispenser, this Freestyle machine could produce a near-endless variety of soft drinks.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I could use the machine’s special features to combine orange soda with cola, fruit punch with lemonade, or even lemon-lime soda with flavored water. There were no-calorie, low-calorie, and caffeine-free options, too.

The possibilities seemed endless and I enjoyed experimenting with flavors.

In my opinion, this made my drink worth the somewhat higher price.

I was also pretty excited that this theater had a butter pump for my popcorn.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

If there’s one thing that sets AMC apart from the rest, it’s the fact you have the freedom to top your popcorn with as little or as much butter as your heart desires.

This was really appealing, especially since I appreciate a buttery bag of popcorn.

The total cost for my concessions order was $19.27, without tax.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

To me, this seemed excessively expensive for three snack items, but I know that what I paid is pretty on par with the prices at other movie theaters.

Plus, the popcorn was much bigger than I expected it to be.

Inside the theater, seating was split into upper and lower levels.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The screen was blank when I arrived because the AMC I visited was in the process of switching its pre-preview programming, which means they didn’t show any ads prior to the trailers.

Although the seats didn’t recline, they had plenty of cushioning to them.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The chairs were made of a soft, blue plush material that reminded me of a business-class or a premium-economy seat on a somewhat upscale airline.

On top of that, every aisle was clean and spacious. Each audience member also had their own cup holder and armrest.

Interestingly, AMC added cupholder armrests to its chairs in 1981 – and it claims to be the first movie-theater chain to do so.

I had plenty of room to stretch my legs without worry that I may hit the chair in front of me.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I am 5 feet, 5 inches tall and I took the liberty of extending my legs all the way out – there was still plenty of space in front of me, but if someone wanted to get by me I’d definitely have to tuck my feet under my chair.

Once I settled into my cushy, blue throne, I was a happy camper.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Although the start time indicated on my ticket stated at 3:10 p.m., the actual film didn’t begin until 3:27 p.m.

Personally, I didn’t mind watching 17 minutes of trailers. If I counted correctly, I watched five trailers before “Little Women” began.

Next, I prepared to visit Regal Cinemas.

caption A photo of an Regal Cinemas 14 Imax theater (not the one I visited). source Shutterstock

The second-largest chain in the US is Regal Cinemas, which is part of the Regal Entertainment Group.

Regal Cinemas was founded in 1989, so it’s not quite as old as AMC.

The chain currently operates 549 theaters across 42 US states and in areas like Samoa and Saipan.

I visited the Regal Cinemas that was closest to me, which is the one in Sacramento, California.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

To keep things consistent, I was once again going to see “Little Women” during the day.

A full week had passed since I saw the film at the AMC and I was pretty excited to see it again.

To keep things consistent with my previous movie experience, I purchased a mobile ticket directly from Regal’s website.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Regal’s mobile site was pretty simple and straightforward, though it didn’t seem quite as informative or as intuitive as AMC’s – I feel like I had to do a lot more tapping to get my ticket and select my location.

Based on the reservations page, I could tell this Regal theater has fewer seats than the AMC location – likely because the chairs themselves are much larger.

This wasn’t an issue for me because I planned to visit the theater by myself on a Monday afternoon, but I can see how this more limited seating may deter families or groups of friends from going if they can’t book seats together.

My ticket cost $9.90 with a $1.50 mobile-order convenience fee — the total came to $11.40.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

For my Regal experience, I decided on a Monday, 2:45 p.m. matinee screening of “Little Women” in regular, 2-D format.

I decided to reserve seat G4, which is located toward the rear left side of the theater.

When I walked into the theater, the first thing that caught my eye was the massive concessions stand.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I also noticed that the lobby was quite spacious. I had plenty of room to walk around and I feel like this space must be pretty comfortable even as it gets more crowded during late-night showings and weekends.

Like AMC, Regal had its own bar that sold cocktails, beer, and wine.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Unlike AMC, Regal had no designated 21-and-over lounge. This didn’t bug me since I had no plans on drinking or hanging out.

Notably, not every Regal cinema serves alcohol.

The menu included classic theater fare like hotdogs and nachos, as well as pretzels, tacos, and sandwiches.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The sign with all of the offerings was located above the counter and was very easy to read.

There were also several small towers of sweet treats near the concessions counter.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I appreciated that Regal kept the candy out in the open for customer browsing rather than behind a glass display case.

In my opinion, this is more convenient for those who are indecisive or who might want to look at all of the available snack options prior to getting to the register.

Despite the huge selection, I still went for my favorite — Milk Duds.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The single box cost me $4.99 total, which was slightly more than it cost me at AMC.

I don’t know what it is with theaters only offering two drink sizes, but apparently it’s a thing.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

One regular soft drink set me back $6.29, though the cup was essentially the same size as an extra-large soda in the non-movie world.

I checked my receipt afterward, and the cup was a whopping 32 ounces – 2 ounces bigger than the one I got at AMC.

Unlike AMC, Regal had three size options for its popcorn.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I was glad to have more size options, and I purchased a small, which cost me $7.19 and came pre-buttered.

Unfortunately, I did not personally care for the way this popcorn tasted. To me, the butter had a strange, oily aftertaste that overpowered the bag.

In the lobby, there were two standard soda fountains.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Between the two machines, there was a decent variety of choices, but they could not compare to the number of options I had with AMC’s special Coca-Cola machine.

However, there were a few exciting things the Regal had that AMC did not.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Notably, this Regal location had ICEE Slushes and frozen-yogurt machines.

I was all set with treats this time, but I could imagine myself getting a nice cold cup of vanilla and chocolate swirl before a summer movie.

The total cost for all my small popcorn, regular soft drink, and Milk Duds was $18.47, without tax.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This was only slightly cheaper than the snacks I purchased at the AMC theater.

Notably, the popcorn bag I had at AMC seemed a bit larger than the one I had at Regal, though my Regal beverage was slightly larger than the one I had at AMC.

Since this was a newer Regal Cinemas location, the default seat type was a king-sized recliner.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

It didn’t cost any extra to get this type of seat, though it’s worth noting that only select Regal locations have them. According to the Regal website, dozens of its theaters are fitted with these reclining seats.

For about $10, this massive, spacious seat didn’t seem bad at all.

The seat was comfortable and leathery with gigantic rests for both of my arms.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Even without using its reclining feature, this seat was wonderful.

In terms of legroom, Regal’s theater blew me away.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Since the seats are spaced so well, I bet fellow movie-goers could easily walk in front of me for bathroom breaks and I wouldn’t need to un-recline my chair or tuck in my legs.

Even with my recliner fully extended, there was still plenty of room for people to pass by.

I also loved that every single chair in the theater came with its own personal table to set your food, purse, or whatever else you want off the ground.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I have a terrible habit of knocking my popcorn over even if I set it on the floor for two seconds, so this swivel platform won me over immediately.

As I sank into the massive throne, I felt as if I were about to watch a movie in my own home.

source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

My movie was scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m., but first I watched exactly 20 minutes of trailers.

I counted six trailers total, which is one more than I saw at AMC.

This didn’t make or break anything for me (I don’t mind trailers nor do I mind a movie that starts on time), but it was interesting to note.

Overall, I was slightly more satisfied with my experience at the AMC theater.

source Shutterstock

AMC Theatres: 8/10 for comfort, 10/10 for concessions, and 8/10 for value

Regal Cinemas: 10/10 for comfort, 6/10 for concessions, and 7/10 for value

Admittedly, it was hard to choose a winner between these two competing chains because I had such great experiences at both locations. But ultimately, AMC won me over.

In my opinion, AMC had better-tasting popcorn and a broader drink selection. Plus, sitting in its theater just felt like an authentic cinematic experience, and not like I was in a friend’s cozy living room.

I also felt the pricing was fair for what I got when it came to food and the film itself – and the convenience of AMC’s mobile-order system was difficult to top.

Sure, AMC didn’t have Regal’s luxurious recliners, but I don’t might sitting up straighter when I have a delicious drink, tons of menu options, and some popcorn that I was able to butter myself.

Read More: