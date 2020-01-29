American Airlines, United, and European airlines are pulling flights to China as the coronavirus spreads and fears mount

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

American Airlines said on Wednesday that it would cancel some of its flights to China, joining rival United as demand plummets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

American confirmed to Business Insider that it was canceling flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and Beijing from February 9 through March 27. The airline planned to continue operating China flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles to Hong Kong.

United said on Tuesday that it would cancel a total of 24 flights during the first ten days of February, including flights to Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing. Some China flights would still be operated during that time, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Delta Air Lines, which also flies between the US and China, told Business Insider that it was monitoring the situation.

British Airways said on Wednesday that it would suspend all flights to and from China through January 31. However, British Airways flights to China appeared to have been pulled from its schedule through the end of February.

Lufthansa said all airlines in its group that fly to China, including Lufthansa mainline, Swiss, and Austrian, would suspend service as well.

Ken Herbert, an analyst at financial-services firm Canaccord, said on Tuesday that the outbreak poses a “substantial” risk to airlines.

Earlier this week, federal health officials expanded coronavirus screening to 20 US airports. The government also ecacuated diplomatic staff from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

More than 6,000 people have been infected with the virus, including 132 who have been killed.