LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s American Samoa Democratic caucus

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

American Samoa is holding their caucus today, beginning at 9 a.m. local time, 12 p.m. Pacific Time, and 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real-time updating automatically.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

American Samoa’s caucus begins at 9 a.m. Samoa Standard Time, 12 p.m. Pacific Time, and 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

American Samoa caucus results:

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

While you wait for American Samoa results to come in, head over to our main Super Tuesday post to follow all the action.

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

American Samoa, a small island territory located in the Pacific, allocates just six pledged delegates to the convention with their Super Tuesday caucus.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former VP Joe Biden are projected as equally likely to win the most delegates out of American Samoa.