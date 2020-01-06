Brits are going crazy for this TikTok of an American tourist who can’t get enough of a beloved pub chain

caption Mallory Bartow was thrilled with her Wetherspoons breakfast. source @mal_lo_ry_ / TikTok

A TikToker named Mallory Bartow saw her follower count rise past 13,000 from 200 when her video about a British pub chain went viral.

Bartow visited a Wetherspoons while on a tour of the UK with her boyfriend, and she was amazed by how cheap everything was.

“And make sure you put the beans on the toast because it’s freaking amazing,” she said of her veggie English breakfast.

The journalist Sophia Smith Galer posted the TikTok to Twitter with the caption “outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is.”

Brits quickly took notice, commenting “SPOONS SPOONS SPOONS.” Americans, not so much, instead saying “I don’t understand” and “please explain.”

Bartow told Insider that the attention was “surreal” and that the feeling was only amplified by the fact she was able to follow the reactions only when she could find WiFi.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American TikTok user named Mallory Bartow saw her follower count skyrocket after one of her videos went viral for being so wholesome.

Her video about discovering the popular UK pub chain Wetherspoons was noticed by Brits when the journalist Sophia Smith Galer posted it to Twitter with the caption “outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is.”

“The place that I’ve found that interests me the most is this place called Wetherspoons, in England, and it’s so fricking good,” Bartow said to the camera. “Let’s see what they got.”

In the video she went through the menu, amazed by the "really, really cheap" food and drink options. In total, Bartow's and her boyfriend's veggie breakfasts and coffees (with free refills) cost £10, or $13.

"And make sure you put the beans on the toast because it's freaking amazing," she added at the end.

Bartow uploaded the Wetherspoons video and another in which she visited a British supermarket because she was following her sister Macy's advice to document some of her tour of the UK on TikTok.

"We visited Brighton, Liverpool, West Kirby, Chester, Sheffield, and now Glasgow," she told Insider. "My boyfriend lived in Sheffield for a year and we have been visiting his friends in each town."

@mal_lo_ry_ I had to whisper bc everyone is asleep over here Im 6 hoursahead of you guys #uktravel loriginal sound - mal_lo_ry_

So far on the trip, Bartow and her boyfriend have enjoyed reunions with family friends, visited cathedrals, and spent time in many other pubs, including the famous Philharmonic in Liverpool.

Bartow said she'd made a small video each day but uploaded the Wetherspoons and supermarket ones because she found them so interesting.

"I wanted it for my own memories so I could look back and remember my trip - just like we do with photos," she said, not thinking the video would actually be seen by that many people.

Before the video started getting widely shared, Bartow had only about 200 TikTok followers.

"It was very surreal, almost like it wasn't really happening to me," she said. "This feeling was amplified by the fact that I could only see the reactions on WiFi."

Bartow intermittently saw news outlets picking up her story whenever she could get online.

"Some of the papers called me a 'TikTok star' before, which is funny because that was definitely not the case," she laughed.

So far the video seems to have been viewed mostly by Brits, who keep commenting "SPOONS SPOONS SPOONS" to show how much of a cultural staple Wetherspoons is to the UK. Bartow doesn't think many Americans have picked up on it yet.

"Only my friends and family have reacted with disbelief and excitement for me," she said. "Only a few comments from Americans saying 'I don't understand' or 'please explain.'"

Bartow's following has now grown past 13,000, and she's still uploading videos of things she finds funny and unusual about the UK. In her latest TikTok, for instance, she showed what the plug sockets and light switches were like and explained why she "really struggles" with working the showers.

It looks as if the feedback to Bartow's video has been overwhelmingly positive so far, which is why she enjoys using TikTok in the first place.

"TikTok is fun because it's so light-hearted," she told Insider. "I go to it to escape when the news gets too heavy - with the fires in Australia, climate change, and US Iran tensions - TikTok is an outlet for me and most people."