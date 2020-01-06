Brits are going crazy for this TikTok of an American tourist who can’t get enough of a beloved pub chain

By
Lindsay Dodgson
-
Mallory Bartow was thrilled with her Wetherspoons breakfast.

caption
Mallory Bartow was thrilled with her Wetherspoons breakfast.
source
@mal_lo_ry_ / TikTok

  • A TikToker named Mallory Bartow saw her follower count rise past 13,000 from 200 when her video about a British pub chain went viral.
  • Bartow visited a Wetherspoons while on a tour of the UK with her boyfriend, and she was amazed by how cheap everything was.
  • “And make sure you put the beans on the toast because it’s freaking amazing,” she said of her veggie English breakfast.
  • The journalist Sophia Smith Galer posted the TikTok to Twitter with the caption “outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is.”
  • Brits quickly took notice, commenting “SPOONS SPOONS SPOONS.” Americans, not so much, instead saying “I don’t understand” and “please explain.”
  • Bartow told Insider that the attention was “surreal” and that the feeling was only amplified by the fact she was able to follow the reactions only when she could find WiFi.
An American TikTok user named Mallory Bartow saw her follower count skyrocket after one of her videos went viral for being so wholesome.

Her video about discovering the popular UK pub chain Wetherspoons was noticed by Brits when the journalist Sophia Smith Galer posted it to Twitter with the caption “outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is.”

“The place that I’ve found that interests me the most is this place called Wetherspoons, in England, and it’s so fricking good,” Bartow said to the camera. “Let’s see what they got.”

