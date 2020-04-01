When the clock strikes 8, some Americans in isolation are howling in the night for health workers battling the coronavirus

source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Isolated Americans have begun to organize community howls at 8 p.m. as a sign of solidarity while sequestered in their homes.

The chorus of howls can be heard in cities from coast to coast including San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, and New York.

Lockdown orders affecting at least 2.9 people across the world have sparked moments of community among neighbors like Italians who sang and danced together from their balconies and residents in Spain, who leaned out of their windows to applaud health personnel heading to the frontlines of the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the clock strikes 8 p.m., a chorus of howls can be heard across the United States. But the evening cries aren’t coming from wild animals – they’re coming from Americans in isolation.

Isolated and sequestered in their homes, Americans have begun to organize community howls as a sign of solidarity with health workers battling the coronavirus and with each other.

“We started howling because a virus took our community from us,” Kyle Pitman, a St. Louis native who has been organizing a community howl in his city, told Insider. “We may have to remain closed off, but every night at 8 we can come together and let everyone know we still have each other.”

After much of the country went under lockdown earlier this month to curb coronavirus infections, cities began coordinating the nighttime activity through various Facebooks groups and NextDoor groups.

“Every night at 8 p.m. in your time zone, take a minute to step outside and let out a cathartic howl…Let’s see how many people the world over we can get to howl in one night!” read the description on a Facebook group called “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm.”

#BREAKING: People (and their dogs) are howling in Cap. Hill for some strange reason. pic.twitter.com/12yDHBmhCm — Óscar A. Contreras (@oscarcontrarius) April 1, 2020

Although it remains unclear where the howls first started, the simultaneous wails can be heard from in cities from coast to coast including San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, and New York.

Each group appears to have similar origin stories: a group of friends or strangers chatting on NextDoor apps agreeing to let out a coordinated scream into the void. Eventually, their individual cries were met with thousands howling at once each night.

Pitman, 39, said he started encouraging people to howl at 8 p.m. on NextDoor and individual Facebook groups until he started a group specifically for St. Louis.

One Denver-based group that laid claims to the community howls now has over 150,000 members. Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro, the pair of friends who started the Colorado nightly howl claim they began the group while practicing social-distancing with their friends until it snowballed into the massive group, Denver independent outlet Westworld reported. Maiurro told the local newspaper that the howls have even reached Brazil and Mexico.

“Now a lot of people have put their own meaning on it,” Maiurro told Westworld. “We see people who say, ‘I’m going to howl for all the hospital workers, the people on the front lines.’ I think it was a fun thing. It made sense with being in isolation; it makes people feel connected to each other when they howl and hear someone howl back.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak has swept the globe, infecting 874,000 people and killing almost 43,300 worldwide, a third of the world, or a population of 2.9 billion people, is under some form of lockdown.

Under varying degrees of isolation, people from all countries have begun to find community with their neighbors and beyond. In Wuhan, China, residents would shine flashlights from their windows at night while Italians sang and danced together from their balconies. In Spain, citizens leaned out of their windows to clap and bang pots and pans to commemorate health personnel heading to the frontlines of the coronavirus.