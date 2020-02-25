A majority of Americans are worried the coronavirus will hit the US economy

An increasing number of Americans have grown worried about how the US economy will perform in the face of a fast-spreading viral outbreak.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Tuesday, 57% of Americans said they were concerned that the novel coronavirus would have a negative impact on the US economy.

The respiratory illness has killed more than 2,700 globally and sickened tens of thousands more.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Tuesday, 57% of Americans said they were concerned that the novel coronavirus would have a negative impact on the US economy. A similar share expected there would be a “widespread outbreak” of the respiratory illness, called COVID-19.

The survey was taken February 13-18, days before an escalation in public health concerns among officials and investors.

The Centers for Disease Control warned Tuesday it was likely that COVID-19 would spread through communities in the US, where 57 cases have been confirmed.

The Trump administration requested emergency funding to combat the illness from Congress late Monday, but Democrats have expressed concerns that it would not adequately protect the nation.

While Wall Street expectations for an interest-rate cut rose sharply as financial markets dropped in recent days, Federal Reserve officials have emphasized that it wasn’t clear whether the central bank would step in.