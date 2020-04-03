Amy Poehler told Seth Meyers that she doesn’t remember the plot of ‘Parks and Recreation’

caption Amy Poehler played Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation.” source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amy Poehler told late-night host Seth Meyers that she didn’t remember the plot of her hit show “Parks and Recreation” during a video appearance on Meyers’ show Thursday.

According to Poehler, her two sons are currently watching the hit NBC sitcom, and have asked their mom about major plot points.

“My kids are always like, ‘Mom, what happens?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t remember any of it. It’s one long blur,'” Poehler revealed.

“I remember shooting the scenes, and how I felt when I was shooting the scenes, but the actual story, episode to episode, I couldn’t tell you,” she told Meyers.

“Parks and Recreation” aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015, and starred Poehler, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and Aziz Ansari.

Even though Poehler had trouble remembering the storyline, she told Meyers that it was “pretty cool” and “really sweet” that her sons decided to watch her show – and that she’d even been texting cast members to update them on her children’s progress.

“I don’t just say this because I’m on it, but it’s such a good show to watch right now,” Poehler added. “It makes you feel good, and it’s about a bunch of people working together to solve problems.”

“Parks and Recreation” originally aired from 2009 to 2015 on NBC, and followed mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Poehler) as she tries to improve her town of Pawnee, Indiana. She eventually becomes a successful politician with the help of her Parks department coworkers.

The show also starred Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, and Aziz Ansari. It’s currently streaming on Netflix and Hulu, though the show is reportedly leaving those platforms in 2020.