An 86-year-old woman linked to a Singapore nursing home cluster has died from coronavirus

An 86-year-old Singaporean woman died from a Covid-19 infection on April 3, 2020, the fifth case in Singapore. The Straits Times

Singapore has reported its fifth coronavirus death, just a day after an Indonesian man died from complications resulting from a Covid-19 infection.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Apr 3) that an 86-year-old Singaporean woman died at 1.55am on the same day from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

According to The Straits Times, the elderly woman was from the cluster of cases at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Thomson Lane.

She had no recent travel history to affected countries, and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 31, MOH said.

All five deaths related to Covid-19 in Singapore so far have involved patients above 60 years of age.

A total of 463 cases remain active, with 22 in critical condition. Another 266 have recovered.

Read also: