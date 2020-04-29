Take a look inside National Geographic Endurance, a highly advanced arctic cruise ship that’s designed to explore previously uncharted polar waters with unobstructed views and a wellness studio

- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
- National Geographic, in conjunction with adventure cruise company Lindblad Expeditions, has made a state-of-the-art cruise ship to take guests on a journey across arctic waters, some of which have never been explored before.
- Here’s a sneak peek of the ship, National Geographic Endurance, which was designed for optimal arctic and ocean viewing, from the shape of the ship to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
- National Geographic Endurance was scheduled to be unveiled in March, but the opening was postponed to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
National Geographic, in conjunction with Lindblad Expeditions, engineered a ship to travel uncharted arctic territory. The ship boasts perks like massive glass windows, a yoga studio, and an eco-friendly design.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
The ship, designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, took two years to make and can accommodate 126 guests. Some trip itineraries include Svalbard, which is between Norway and the North Pole, and East Greenland, which is west of Svalbard.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
With fire and ice decor theme, the ship has six guest decks and over 10,000 square feet of glass windows for arctic views.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
This is the Ice Lounge, complete with 39 TV sets.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
The ship’s dining room, called Restaurant 270º, has floor-to-ceiling windows that make for panoramic views.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
All of the cabins feature a “Command Center,” which includes a National Geographic Atlas, barometer, analog clock, digital tablet with daily programming, and several ports for charging devices.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
The suites have walk-in closets and large windows.
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
The ship has a wellness studio called the Sanctuary.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
It includes saunas, both low …
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
… and high heat …
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
… and a glass-walled yoga studio.
Source: Lindblad Media/Vimeo
The National Geographic Endurance was engineered to explore unfamiliar polar areas and take longer-than-usual trips. It has a PC5 Category A ice class which means the ship can operate in the Arctic year-round with medium-sized floating ice surrounding it
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
The ship’s X-Bow, which is the uniquely-shaped design of the front of the ship, makes for a smoother and greener ride. It has greater fuel efficiency and fewer carbon emissions, and it makes it easy to see wildlife with unobstructed straight-down views of the ocean.
- source
- Courtesy of Oclin
Source: Lindblad Expeditions
The ship’s unveiling was scheduled for March, but it was postponed to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reservations are available for expeditions in June.
Source: Lindblad Expeditions, Lindblad Expeditions