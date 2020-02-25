Watch this javelina run super fast through a residential area in Tucson

Kelly McLaughlin
A javelina seen running through Tucsan, Arizona.

A javelina seen running through Tucsan, Arizona.
Facebook/The Damien Alexander Team
  • A javelina was filmed running super fast through a residential area in Tucson, Arizona.
  • It runs really, really fast.
  • What even is a javelina?
  • The javelina, also known as collared peccary or musk hog, is not a pig or boar, despite resembling both.
  • Video of the javelina was sent into KOLD 13 News, where it has since gone viral on reporter Hannah Tiede’s Twitter.
  • Javelinas are native to the Southwest. They also have an unnoticeable tail, and have one claw on each of their back hoofs.
  • Javelinas are smaller than feral hogs. For instance, you would probably need 50 to 70 javelinas to equal the brute force of 30 to 50 feral hogs.
  • The hoofed mammals, which eat a diet of cacti, insects, fruits, and seeds, communicate through scent glands on the top of their rumps and have odors similar to skunks.
  • They have an average lifespan of 7 to 8 years and usually travel in herds of eight to nine members.
  • It is unknown why this javelina was alone, where its herd is, or where it was going, but wow, this guy sure can run.
