Anderson Cooper plans to co-parent his newborn with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani

- source
- Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images
- Anderson Cooper shared on Monday in an interview with Stephen Colbert that he plans to co-parent his newborn son with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.
- Cooper and Maisani went public with their relationship in 2015 and broke up three years later.
- Maisani was in the delivery room when the baby, Wyatt Morgan, was born via surrogate.
- “Platonic co-parenting” is on the rise and several online services match people who want to find a partner to raise a child with.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Anderson Cooper is getting used to be a dad, and he’s going to have some help.
The CNN anchor shared during an interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday that he plans to co-parent his newborn son, Wyatt, with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. Cooper said that the still feels connected to Maisani, a France-born nightclub owner, even though the two broke up in 2018 after three years of dating.
“He’s my family, and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well,” Cooper told Colbert.
Maisani was in the delivery room when Wyatt was born via surrogate.
- source
- Andrew H. Walker / Staff / Getty Images
There has been a recent rise in people seeking platonic co-parenting relationships
The arrangement, co-parenting with a platonic partner, is on the rise in the US and beyond, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Several subscription-based online services, which match people who are seeking a co-parent, have cropped up recently. Modamily and PollenTree, are modeled after dating sites and app, but there’s no romance involved.
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty
Some mental health professionals have said that more of their patients are looking for such arrangements, and it makes sense for those who don’t want to raise a child alone.
“There are many people in the world who want to have children and do not want to do it solo,” Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown, a New York-based psychologist, told Insider. “Parenting can be quite difficult, and there are a number of stressors that come with single parenting.”
- Read more:
- Anderson Cooper picked a name for his baby that’s a special tribute to his late parents
- Anderson Cooper opened up about having a baby: ‘As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child’
- Angelina Jolie said that when she was younger, she ‘never thought I could be anyone’s mom’
- Richard Gere just had his second baby at age 70 with his wife Alejandra Silva