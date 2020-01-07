Anderson Cooper doubled down in his feud with White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, calling her statements ‘kind of sad’

caption The CNN host Anderson Cooper and the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. source Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The CNN host Anderson Cooper has addressed a statement Stephanie Grisham provided to Business Insider, further fueling their feud over the long-running absence of White House press conferences.

Back in October, Cooper suggested Grisham see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” if she thought media attention to October accusations of a quid pro quo could be characterized as “theater.”

“I think CNN has lost sight of the fact that we are human beings,” Grisham told Business Insider at the time, in the midst of the Ukraine scandal that would lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Cooper responded to Grisham’s suggestion during his Monday-night “Ridiculist” segment, noting that it had been 301 days since the most recent formal White House news briefing and pointing out that Grisham went on Fox News to say Republicans critical of Trump “deserve” to be called “human scum” just days after her response to him.

Anderson Cooper is digging even deeper into his feud with the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

During his Monday-night segment of “The Ridiculist,” which marked 301 days since the most recent formal White House news briefing, Cooper addressed an October statement that Grisham provided to Business Insider about him.

Cooper had criticized Grisham for calling the media attention on accusations of a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine “theater” and for saying the media had gotten into a “tizzy” over the events that would eventually lead to Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

At the time, Cooper said Grisham should attend a showing of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” if she wanted to see theater. Grisham then told Business Insider that CNN had “lost sight of the fact that we are human beings.”

“Yes. Your taxpayer dollars are indeed paying [White House press sec.] Stephanie Grisham to avoid you, ironically, like it’s her job.” Tonight on #TheRidiculist, @andersoncooper takes on a new year & new record… 301 days since since the last formal White House news briefing. pic.twitter.com/HQX7tFJQr9 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 7, 2020

In his rebuttal, Cooper said that the statement gave him “real pause” and that he “did some serious soul-searching” but ultimately stood by his critique.

Cooper then brought up an appearance by Grisham on Fox News days later, after Trump referred to his Republican critics as “human scum.” Grisham said such Republicans “deserve strong language like that.”

“It’s funny how Miss Grisham has gone from ‘we are human beings’ to ‘they are human scum’ in no time,” Cooper said. “It’s funny and it’s not funny at the same time. It’s actually kind of sad.”

Grisham didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.