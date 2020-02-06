Silicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz is asking visitors to avoid handshakes due to the coronavirus outbreak

Avery Hartmans, Business Insider US
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan.

Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan.
Reuters

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz doesn’t appear to be taking any chances amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Technology researcher Tim Hwang posted on Twitter Thursday a photo taken outside the VC firm’s office doors. Affixed to the door is a sign that reads: “Due to the Corona Virus, No Handshakes Please. Thank You.”

Representatives for Andreessen Horowitz didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The outbreak has been spreading for the last several weeks – the death toll in China has risen to 563, and more than 20,000 infections have been confirmed so far. The city of Wuhan has been locked down for the last three weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

Andreessen isn’t the only company taking precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread. Cruise ships have been quarantined off the coasts of Japan and Hong Kong, Apple supplier Foxconn has quarantined workers for up to two weeks, and companies like LG and ZTE are pulling out of events at global conferences over fears of the outbreak.

And while the coronavirus has led to a global face-mask shortage– with some sellers charging as much as $7 per mask – health experts say the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to wash your hands and stay away from sick people.