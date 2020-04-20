Cuomo calls on the federal government to provide hazard pay to frontline workers: ‘Give them a 50% bonus’

caption Cuomo called on the federal government to provide hazard pay to frontline workers. source Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

At a press briefing on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government to provide hazard pay to frontline workers, including hospital workers, transit employees, and those in the food service industry.

“Pay them what they deserve,” Cuomo said. “Give them a 50% bonus.”

Pointing to the high infection rates among black and Latino communities, Cuomo said that those numbers can be partly attributed to 40% of frontline workers being people of color.

As New York is seeing the spread of the coronavirus curb within its borders, the frontline workers responsible for running hospitals, food services, and transit while the rest of the state has been on lockdown should be rewarded, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

At a press briefing, Cuomo proposed that the federal stimulus plan should include hazard pay for frontline workers, many of whom are people of color.

“Thanks is nice, but also recognition of their efforts and their sacrifice is also appropriate,” Cuomo said. “They are the ones that are carrying us through this crisis, and this crisis is not over.”

New York has seen lower hospitalization rates and fewer deaths from the coronavirus in recent days, pointing to the possibility that the state could be coming up on the other side of the virus’ curve. Still, the state remains by far the epicenter of the coronavirus in the US in terms of the confirmed number of patients with COVID-19. The state had more than 248,000 cases as of Monday morning.

And the number of New Yorkers dying from the disease is still “horrifically high,” Cuomo said. At least 478 COVID-19 patients in the state died on Sunday – 22 fewer than the day before. The total number of deaths in the state has risen to 12,654, according to Johns Hopkins.

‘Pay them what they deserve’

About 40% of frontline workers are people of color, Cuomo said. In certain industries that number is higher. In public transit, that number is 45%, and among building workers it’s 57%.

“Two-thirds of those frontline workers are women. One third come from low income households,” Cuomo said.

Our frontline workers deserve hazard pay. They deserve a 50% bonus. They are carrying us on their backs through this crisis. People of color disproportionality make up the brave frontline. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 20, 2020

“When you were home with your doors locked, dealing with cabin fever, they were out there dealing with the coronavirus, and that’s why they are more infected,” he went on.

