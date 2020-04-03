You can now watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biggest hit musicals online for free

caption “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” source Andrew Lloyd Webber/Universal

Jazz hands at the ready, musical-lovers: Andrew Lloyd Webber is releasing his back catalog for free online.

The man behind some of Broadway and the West End’s biggest hits, such as “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Evita,” has launched a YouTube channel called “The Shows Must Go On.”

Every Friday, Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, in partnership with Universal, will be releasing a different production.

Each show will go live at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET but the catch is that they’ll only be available to watch for 48 hours.

The first production to launch, on April 3, is “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

This 2000 adaptation, inspired by the West End production, stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins, who you can watch belting out hit numbers like “Close Every Door to Me,” “Go Go Go Joseph,” and “Any Dream Will Do.”

The following week (Good Friday, April 10) will see “Jesus Christ Superstar” available to stream – it will be the arena production starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C, and Chris Moyles.

The line-up for the following weeks is yet to be announced, but the YouTube channel will also be posting clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage.

And if one show a week isn’t enough, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial to theater-streaming site BroadwayHD, which features productions including “Kinky Boots,” “Fame,” and “42nd Street.”