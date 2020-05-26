The billionaire art collector who owns Andy Warhol’s former Montauk estate is reportedly entertaining offers for the oceanfront property. Here’s a look inside.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

The owner of Andy Warhol’s former Montauk estate is accepting offers in the range of $65 million for the property, Jennifer Gould Keil reported for the New York Post.

Warhol once entertained the likes of John Lennon, Mick Jagger, and Jackie Kennedy at the waterfront abode.

Art collector and gallerist Adam Lindemann purchased part of the estate in 2015 for $48.7 million, Curbed previously reported.

Take a look into the legendary property, which has a main house, five separate cottages, a private beach, and dramatic views of the Atlantic.

Art collector and gallerist Adam Lindemann, the owner of Andy Warhol’s former estate in Montauk, New York, is accepting offers in the ballpark of $65 million, the New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil reported.

“Celebrities are circling,” according to Gould Keil’s sources.

A representative for Lindemann at his art gallery, Venus Over Manhattan, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider regarding the reported sale.

Lindemann purchased part of the estate — known as Eothen, or “from the east” — from former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler in 2015 for $48.7 million, according to Curbed.

“I knew Andy in the early 1980s as a very young man, and I’m a collector of his work,” Lindemann told Page Six at the time of the sale. “I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to live out this dream. It’s a work of art.”

The adjacent 24-acre horse farm is still owned by the Drexler family, Curbed reported.

Drexler listed the entire compound for $85 million, but Lindemann was only interested in purchasing the 5.7 acre estate once owned by Warhol, not the horse farm, according to Page Six.

The Church family, of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda fame, built the 5.7-acre property as a fishing camp in the 1930s.

Warhol and filmmaker Paul Morrissey went on to purchase the property for roughly $220,000 in the 1970s, according to the Wall Street Journal. Jackie Kennedy, Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor, and John Lennon were among the estate’s most notable guests.

The estate consists of one main house, plus five smaller cottages.

Combined, there are nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms totaling 15,000 square feet, according to the 2015 Sotheby’s listing.

The main house features dramatic views of the Atlantic, from the living room …

… to the kitchen.

Each cottage has its own distinct character.

While some have lighter, beach-house aesthetics …

… others have dark wood-paneling.

One even has a bedroom painted barn red.

To boot, the property comes with a private beach.

