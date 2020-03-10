Angela Merkel estimates that 60% to 70% of the German population will contract the coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Parliament on Tuesday that 60% to 70% of the German population could contract the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a grave prognosis to Parliament on Tuesday, telling members that 60% to 70% of the German population could contract the coronavirus at some point, according to Bild.

The German newspaper reported that when Merkel dropped the statistic in the parliamentary meeting, the room fell silent.

Germany has more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with two confirmed deaths.

Merkel went on to tell lawmakers that more events and large gatherings could be canceled, depending on the severity of the outbreak.

Postponing parliamentary proceedings is also a possibility, Merkel said.

According to Bild, Merkel came short of calling for any swift and severe measures and was not more specific but laid out the possibilities facing the nation amid the outbreak.

The coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout Europe. Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, instituted a nationwide lockdown this week, as more than 9,100 people have been infected and at least 463 people have died from the virus.