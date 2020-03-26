An animal shelter is sending dog videos to nursing home residents who are isolated due to the coronavirus

caption An adoptable dog at Hope Animal Rescue. source Hope Animal Rescue.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Roni Pflueger and other volunteers at Hope Animal Rescue were planning to take rescue dogs to visit an assisted living facility in North Carolina.

However, following CDC recommendations to restrict visits, the volunteers decided to send videos of their rescue dogs instead.

After spreading the word to a local dog trainer, Pflueger said they received hundreds of videos – but they’d still like more.

The volunteers plan to send a montage of the videos to nursing homes nationwide.

Before the CDC issued guidelines on social distancing that included closing nursing homes to visitors, the volunteers at Hope Animal Rescue in Durham, North Carolina, had planned to take their dogs to visit the residents of Spring Arbor of Cary, an assisted living facility.

“When we’ve done this in the past and brought dogs in, folks typically seem happier, it puts a smile on their face, and lots of them like to snuggle with the dogs,” Roni Pflueger, a Hope Animal Rescue volunteer, told Insider. “We have lots of smaller dogs that can sit in their laps so it just creates a sense of peace or calm and has definitely brought joy to people, at least from what we’ve seen.”

When they realized their visit would no longer be possible, they came up with an idea that would still bring residents the same joy – but from a safe distance.

“We thought, ‘Is there anything else we can do?’ And then someone suggested possibly doing a video,” Pflueger said.

caption An adoptable at Hope Animal Rescue. source Hope Animal Rescue.

The volunteers took videos of their foster dogs and decided to ask the public for their videos, too. They worked with a local trainer, Canine Chemistry, who contributed many videos from her clients and their friends.

They ended up receiving hundreds of videos.

Though the volunteers’ initial plan was just to send the video to Spring Arbor of Cary, after receiving so many submissions, they decided to send the video to nursing homes nationwide.

“We decided to expand it to send to any nursing home or assisted-living facility that provided us with their contact information. Now we have a whole list that we are going to be sending it out to and we keep getting more requests for it which is great,” Pflueger said.

caption An adoptable puppy at Hope Animal Rescue. source Hope Animal Rescue

Hope Animal Rescue is still in the process of compiling the video montage.

“We’re taking videos from anyone and might wind up making multiple videos depending on the length of all of them once their compiled all together,” Pflueger said.

If you would like to add your cute dog video to the project, send it to veronica@hopeanimals.org. For more information visit Hope Animal Rescue’s website.