Anne Hathaway is a gritty journalist in a new Netflix political thriller that also stars Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe

Abby Monteil
Anne Hathaway stars in Netflix's new movie

Anne Hathaway stars in Netflix’s new movie “The Last Thing He Wanted.”
Netflix
  • Netflix released a trailer for Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dee Rees’ new movie “The Last Thing He Wanted.”
  • The political thriller is based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name.
  • It follows veteran journalist Elena (Anne Hathaway) as she investigates an international arms deal in which her father (Willem Dafoe) is involved.
  • Ben Affleck plays Treat Morrison, a US government official who becomes both professionally and romantically involved with Elena. Rosie Perez also stars.
  • “The Last Thing He Wanted” will premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix on February 21.
