Anne Hathaway’s take on the pillow challenge was a nostalgic tribute to ‘The Princess Diaries’

caption Anne Hathaway paid tribute to “The Princess Diaries” with her pillow challenge. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway took on the pillow challenge on Wednesday, making an outfit entirely out of pillows.

Hathaway added butterfly wings to the ensemble, as well as headphones and sunglasses that nodded to the movie poster for “The Princess Diaries.”

The actress also captioned the Instagram photo of her outfit with a quote from the famous film, writing: “A queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.”

Although she’s an Academy Award-winning actress today, odds are you were first introduced to Anne Hathaway through “The Princess Diaries,” the tale of a San Francisco teenager who turns out to be a secret princess.

The film, which also starred Julie Andrews, became a cultural sensation when it was released in 2001.

It also launched Hathaway’s career, setting her up to star in box-office hits like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Les Miserable.”

caption Anne Hathaway on the set of “The Princess Diaries.” source Buena Vista Films

It’s been 16 years since the sequel to the film, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” came out, but Hathaway recently confirmed there’s a script for a third installment of the series floating around.

However, a director hasn’t been chosen for the project yet, so the film is on hold for the time being.

But fans of the series will be pleased to see that Hathaway recently paid tribute to the original film by putting a nostalgic twist on a novelty ensemble.

The actress took part in the pillow challenge on Wednesday, an internet trend going around in which people make an outfit entirely out of pillows.

Hathaway paired her outfit with headphones and chunky sunglasses, nodding to the original movie poster for “The Princess Diaries” – though she was missing the tiara that would’ve completed the look.

caption Hathaway nodded to the movie poster for “The Princess Diaries” with her ensemble. source Walt Disney Pictures

Hathaway also referenced the film with her caption, writing one of Julie Andrew’s most iconic lines from the films beneath her photo.

“A queen is never late; everyone else is simply early,” Hathaway wrote, which Andrews’ character, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, said in “The Princess Diaries 2.”

You can see the post on Hathaway’s Instagram here.