Another 528 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Singapore as nation ramps up testing

Of the new cases on Apr 28, eight – or 1.5 per cent – are Singaporeans and permanent residents. The Straits Times

Singapore on Tuesday (Apr 28) confirmed an additional 528 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 14,951.

Of the new cases, eight – or 1.5 per cent – are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The vast majority of the other new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Its website states that 11,863 infected patients are currently in isolation facilities as they are clinically well, while another 1,451 are hospitalised, with 20 in critical condition.

On Monday night, the ministry said that two patients had died due to Covid-19 complications. Both patients were men in their 80s. This brings Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll to 14, or 0.9 per cent of the total number of cases reported since Jan 23.

MOH said on Monday that it has ramped up the nation’s Covid-19 testing capabilities in recent weeks, and will continue to do so in the weeks to come.

Over 8,000 tests are now conducted daily, compared to 2,900 tests in early April.

To date, Singapore has tested about 2,100 per 100,000 persons. In comparison, the US has tested 1,600 per 100,000 and the UK 1,000 per 100,000.

“The higher intensity of testing allows us to pick up far more cases than many other countries,” MOH said.

At the same time, the ministry said that testing was “part of a broader strategy to fight Covid-19.”

“Testing alone cannot substitute for other important measures like safe distancing and infection control,” it said.

Read also: