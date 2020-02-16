Another Taiwanese boba brand is now in Singapore – here’s our review of JLD Dragon

The chain, which uses brown sugar from Japan and Taiwan in its popular brown sugar milk drink, is a major competitor to brands like Tiger Sugar and Xing Fu Tang. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Bubble tea lovers, heads up: if the coronavirus doesn’t scare you , then there’s a spanking new boba chain in Singapore waiting to be visited.

Taiwanese brand JLD Dragon has opened its first outlets here at Waterway Point and The Star Vista, with a third outlet coming up in April in Centrepoint Orchard.

Business Insider visited the brand on opening day on Feb 5 to try out the drinks.

Here’s how it went:

The brand, which is known for its brown sugar milk, is a major competitor to names like Tiger Sugar and Xing Fu Tang.

JLD Dragon started out in 2018 and has since expanded to six countries, including Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Its Waterway Point outlet here has an open kitchen where you can watch staff make the drinks, particularly the brown sugar milk, which is created with a fixed “golden ratio” of milk to pearls to whipped cream.

The teas at this outlet sit in large dispensers. JLD Dragon said it uses premium tea leaves and Meiji milk in its drinks – which we also spotted on the counter.

The outlet also caramelises its brown sugar into syrup on the spot, instead of using pre-made syrup.

It then slow-cooks its pearls in the syrup to give them a chewy, caramel texture.

JLD Dragon claims it is the only bubble tea shop to use traditional brown sugar from Okinawa, which is made by cooking down sugarcane juice.

It said this sugar contains high levels of calcium, iron, and vitamin B, and gives drinks a complex flavour.

What I really liked was that brand allows you to change the sugar level of its brown sugar drinks – something other outlets do not do.

I tried the brown sugar milk with pearls (S$5.30) at a 30 per cent sweetness level. It still ended up being very sweet, and made me grateful I had decreased the sugar quantity.

The drink was super-addictive and I polished it off in a flash. Unfortunately, the pearls were not as chewy as I had hoped.

I also tried the roasted oolong tea latte with brown sugar, which was far less sweet than the brown sugar milk, due to the bitterness of the tea.

Next on the menu was Yakult green tea (S$5.90) – which had a pretty standard taste profile – and the Alishan green tea with milk foam (S$5.90), which came in a cute reusable cup.

The latter was the least sweet of the lot, and perfect for those looking for a healthier drink at the bubble tea store.

If you’re planning to visit, here’s my advice: get the brown sugar milk tea at the lowest sweetness level. You’ll be surprised at how much it still tastes very good.