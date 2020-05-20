Watch a time-traveling Janelle Monáe take on Confederate soldiers and slave owners in the new trailer for ‘Antebellum’

By
Libby Torres
-

Janelle Monae stars in

caption
Janelle Monae stars in “Antebellum.”
source
Lionsgate/YouTube
  • A new trailer for the upcoming horror movie “Antebellum,” starring Janelle Monáe, was released on Tuesday during Monáe’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance.
  • In the trailer, Monáe’s character is somehow transported back to the Civil War-era South.
  • She must defend herself from slave-owners and Confederate soldiers, all while trying to return to the present.
  • Scenes from Monáe’s happy life as a modern woman are juxtaposed with her brutal new reality as a slave.
  • A mysterious white woman seems to be responsible for Monáe’s time-travel.
  • There’s also a creepy little girl and a terrifying scene in which Monáe and fellow female slaves are paraded in front of a group of Confederate soldiers and told to attend to their every need.
  • “Antebellum” premieres August 21 in theaters. You can watch the trailer below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.