Anthony Hopkins nailed Drake’s ‘Tootsie Slide’ and challenged Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to do the same

caption Anthony Hopkins shows off his dance moves on TikTok at 82. source @officialAnthonyHopkins/TikTok

Anthony Hopkins joined TikTok to perform Drake’s viral “Tootsie Slide” dance.

At 82, he shows age is just a number.

He then challenged Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to do the same.

Anthony Hopkins acts, paints, plays the piano, and dances to viral challenges.

On Thursday, the 82-year-old “Westworld” actor proved that age has no limits by sharing a TikTok video of himself performing Drake’s catchy “Tootsie Slide” dance.

Look at these moves.

caption Anthony Hopkins added his own flavor to the dance. source @officialAnthonyHopkins/TikTok

That’s not all. Hopkins then challenged Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to do the same, quoting some of their biggest movie lines from “Terminator” and “Rocky.”

Neither of them have responded yet, but you can’t say no to Hannibal Lecter, right?

The dance is one of many things Hopkins is doing to stay occupied during quarantine.

The actor is also an artist. Since self-quarantining in March, he has been playing the piano for his cat Niblo, sharing short videos reminding fans to keep smiling, and has been sharing his artwork and portraits.

caption Anthony Hopkins shows off some of his artwork while in quarantine in March. source @AnthonyHopkins/Twitter

“I’m afraid Niblo does not really approve of my work,” Hopkins joked as the camera panned around a room to show off many canvases. “I think he’s probably [a] better painter than me.”