Anti-coronavirus lockdown protests are going to ‘backfire,’ and interrupt the US’s economic recovery, Fauci says

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to President Donald Trump speak at the White House coronavirus task force’s daily briefing in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2020. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Anti-lockdown protests cropping up in the US are going to “backfire,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday, because “unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.”

Over the past week, protesters in several states are calling for stay-at-home orders to be lifted, but “if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” he warned on ABC.

Separately, the president’s adviser Kellyanne Conway lashed out at some governors for having “gone too far” and said they have become “physically distanced from common sense.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anti-lockdown protests erupting around the United States will “backfire” and hamper the country’s economic revival, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, warned on Monday.

“Clearly, this is something that is hurting [the country] from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus. But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen,” Fauci told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The US coronavirus outbreak dwarfs that of other countries, with more than 760,500 cases and at least 40,702 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, unlike other nations that have been severely impacted by the pandemic, President Donald Trump has not issued a nationwide stay-at-home order. Instead, state officials have been left to deal with their local outbreaks on a piecemeal basis, which has put nearly 95% of the US population under some sort of shelter-in-place order.

However, angry protesters – toting signs that say “Give me liberty or give me COVID-19” and “End the virus not the economy” – have taken to the streets in several states, including Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The hashtag #FireFauci has also gone viral. Many of the protests are thought to have been organized by three pro-gun rights activist brothers, who have created numerous state-specific Facebook groups advocating for anti-lock down rallies.

Trouble is also brewing in Colorado where a trending video shows healthcare workers going toe-to-toe with demonstrators who claim that they, too, should be allowed to work, similar to medical professionals on the pandemic’s front lines.

But experts, including Fauci, continue to urge social distancing, meaning people need to stay at least 6 feet apart to curb the infection’s rate of spread.

“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Although it may be “painful,” it’s critical for authorities and citizens to follow the “guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening,” he said. Fauci is referring to the administration’s guidelines to “open up” the country in three phases – at the discretion of state governors.

Not lifting containment measures incrementally is dangerous, with Fauci saying, “It’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

“Clearly this is something that this is hurting …. but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.” — NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci on protests against stay-at-home orders. pic.twitter.com/n7x3cunEAm — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

However, discordant messages are emerging from the nation’s top brass.

The president on Friday declared his support for people demonstrating in Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia, issuing a call to action on Twitter to “liberate” the states’ residents from strict social distancing guidelines.

At a White House press briefing on Sunday, Trump said, “Some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate,” according to the Hill.

This message was echoed on Monday by his adviser, Kellyanne Conway, who accused some governors of having “gone too far” and becoming “physically distanced from common sense,” Talking Points Memo reported.

Speaking to Sandra Smith on Fox News, Conway continued: “Some have been more concerned about, I think, controlling the populations than protecting them, and the president is just making that clear.”