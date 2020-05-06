The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, had its biggest day of fundraising after the president attacked it on Twitter

source Getty

A conservative-led anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, had its biggest fundraising haul yet after President Donald Trump unloaded on the organization via Twitter.

The Lincoln Project raised $1 million after the president’s tweets, a member of its advisory committee told CNBC.

Trump went after the group over an ad it released criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the group’s advisers is George Conway, who is the husband of one of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway.

The Lincoln Project, a conservative-led anti-Trump group, had its biggest day of fundraising yet after President Donald Trump attacked the organization on Twitter.

The group raised $1 million after Trump’s tweets, Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project’s advisory committee, told CNBC.

Among the Lincoln Project’s advisers is George Conway, a conservative lawyer who’s the husband of one of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway. Trump singled out Conway in his tweets, which were primarily a response to the group’s new ad excoriating the president’s coronavirus response: “Mourning in America.”

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,” Trump said.

“Their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” the president went on to say. “They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

In attacking the Lincoln Project via his Twitter account, which has nearly 80 million followers, it appears the president may have elevated the group’s profile. And the Lincoln Project now has more funds to produce anti-Trump ads.

Below is the group’s ad that set the president off.