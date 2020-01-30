A guest on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ collapsed after learning that his $345 Rolex is actually worth up to $700,000

By
Samantha Grindell
-

A US Air Force veteran was knocked off his feet after learning his watch is worth up to $700,000.

caption
A US Air Force veteran was knocked off his feet after learning his watch is worth up to $700,000.
source
Antiques Roadshow/PBS/YouTube
  • A US Air Force veteran purchased a Rolex for $345 while he was stationed in Thailand in the 1970s.
  • On an episode of “Antiques Roadshow,” the veteran found out that the watch is similar to one Paul Newman wore in a film, making it extremely valuable.
  • He kept the watch in a safe deposit box for nearly 40 years, which increased its value.
  • In the video, the man falls to the ground after the “Antiques Roadshow” host tells him watches like his sell for $400,000.
  • The host then reveals that the watch would actually sell for up to $700,000 at an auction because it’s so special.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.