Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez clapped back at criticism for wearing a designer dress on TV: ‘I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes’

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) passes through the National Statuary Hall January 9, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez defended herself against criticism over a designer dress she wore for a television appearance.

The New York Post and some conservative critics latched on to the sequin dress’s $580 price tag, but the lawmaker said she often rents, borrows, and thrifts her clothes as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option.

“The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York brushed off criticism over a designer dress she wore for an appearance last week on “The View.”

The New York Post published a story Saturday targeting Ocasio-Cortez for wearing a “luxe designer dress” on the show, reporting that the blue sequin dress was originally priced at $580, but is on sale in a different color for $232.

The Post included a tweet from Erica Nurnberg of the conservative CRC Public Relations firm, who mused that Ocasio-Cortez was an “avowed SOCIALIST” in a tweet alongside a video clip from the interview.

The democratic representative replied to the article in a tweet, writing that she rents, borrows, and thrifts her clothes, which in addition to being cost-conscious, is environmentally sustainable.

“The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree?”

Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!) ???? The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families. Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree? ✨???? https://t.co/xdQ65lbpXe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the 30-year-old lawmaker who has rallied behind progressive policies such as single-payer healthcare and tuition-free public colleges and universities said she was “tempted to do a ‘woman on the street’ bit and wait outside the Republican cloak room to ask each GOP Congressman how much their tailored suits cost.”

This isn’t the first time critics have picked at the self-proclaimed democratic socialist’s wardrobe price tags in media appearances. Ocasio-Cortez was previously criticized for “have Expensive tastes for a socialist” after wearing a $3,500 outfit, including a designer suit and heels, in a September 2018 feature in Interview magazine.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to her critics on Twitter, saying “The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots…You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh.”

“Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper,” she added.