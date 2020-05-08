AOC just joined ‘Animal Crossing,’ and she’s making virtual ‘House calls’

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source Getty/Alex Wong

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” just got a new, very popular player: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“ Hi there! Very new to this,” she said on Twitter. “I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board. Can I do that? If so, how?”

In another tweet, AOC detailed her first visits to other islands – what she's calling "House calls," a nod to her job in the US House of Representatives.

“We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen. I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app,” she wrote.

Everyone – even Congress – is playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

The smash-hit Nintendo game has exploded in popularity as millions of people shelter in place during the ongoing global pandemic. And this week, it reached another major milestone: Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is playing the game and making what she dubbed “House calls” – a nod to her job in the US House of Representatives.

On Thursday night, Ocasio-Cortez began those “House calls,” starting with a family of three.

“It was so sweet,” she said. “We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen. I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app.”

Update 2: first ever House call (get it?????) in the books! It was so sweet. Island belonged to a family of three. We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen. I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app. ???? pic.twitter.com/KJsI6Gjh9p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

She also shared a photo of her in-game avatar with said family, seen above.

Beyond visiting supporters, Ocasio-Cortez made her own “hand drawn campaign shirt”:

UPDATE 3: Okay! After a few visits earlier I am reopening for a few more #AOCHouseCalls????. DMs are opening again for 4 minutes, drop me your Dodo code and a note and I may stop by! (Yes that is a hand drawn campaign shirt & no I haven’t sorted out exporting screenshots yet ????) pic.twitter.com/K7Idxnj09W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

Supporters were able to get in touch via Twitter direct messages – the first time Ocasio-Cortez has opened her DMs since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of Congress last October.

“Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity,” she said, “but the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome. People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!! This is the love everyone deserves.”