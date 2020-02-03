Aon Announces 2020 Round the Island Challenge

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 February 2020 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced the Aon Singapore 2020 Round the Island Challenge event to be held on March 13, 2020.









The Aon Singapore 2020 Round the Island Team





A team of 31 will embark on an expedition to paddle round the island of Singapore in three outrigger boats, covering 140 km — with the aim to set a new time record. Aon has partnered with the Singapore Paddle Club, which is supplying boats and coaching the team in the days leading up to the event.





The team attempting the challenge comprises Aon employees and business partners from Asia, namely Allianz, Asia Capital Re, Allied World Assurance Company, AXA XL, Canopius, HDI, Kennedys, Liberty International Insurance, Lloyd’s, Swiss Re, TransRe, and Zurich Insurance Company.





Since October, the team has held 35 rigorous practice sessions with another 30 sessions planned− including a 24-hour practice session in February − in the run up to the main event.





The efforts are a part of Aon’s attempt to raise $275,000 in total to benefit local (Singapore Children’s Society) and international (The Nicholson Memorial Fund of The Atlas Foundation) charities working for abused and underprivileged children in Asia.





Singapore Children’s Society protects and nurtures children and youth of all races and religions. Established in 1952, its services have evolved to meet the changing needs of children. Today, Children’s Society operates 12 service centres island wide, offering services in four categories: Vulnerable Children and Youth, Children and Youth Services, Family Services, and Research and Advocacy.





The Nicholson Memorial Fund was set up in memory of Anita, Alex and Annabel Nicholson who lost their lives in the Sri Lanka bombings last year. The Atlas Foundation was set up five years ago to improve the lives of the poorest people on earth through the power of rugby.





“At the heart of Aon’s work is a mission to empower economic and human possibility. By taking on this challenge, we want to do our part in helping vulnerable children thrive in the face of abuse and adversity. We hope that this will enable them to contribute to their communities while maximising their own potential,” said Geoff Lambrou, CEO, Specialty Broking & Operational Excellence, Asia, Aon.





The Aon Singapore 2020 Round the Island team will participate in a 24-hour trial on February 7, 2020. The firm will also host a fundraising event on February 13, 2020 which will be attended by international rugby legends, Simon Shaw and Percy Montgomery.





