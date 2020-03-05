Appier Bolsters Machine Learning Expertise with Appointment of Dr. Shou-De Lin

Appier expands its team of world-class scientists and announces its continued contribution to the development of AI talent with National Taiwan University Chair-Professor Program

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 March 2020 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announces today the appointment of Dr. Shou-De Lin as Chief Machine Learning Scientist. Dr. Lin joins Appier from National Taiwan University and brings more than 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence, knowledge discovery and natural language processing.









Appier recruited the internationally recognized Machine Learning Expert Dr. Shou-De Lin to Join the team.





Dr. Lin brings a mix of both academic and industry expertise to Appier and has been recognized as an authority in bridging the gap between the two. He has advised more than 50 global companies in the research and application of AI, winning awards not only from Microsoft, Google and IBM for his work, but also from a wide-range of academic bodies. At Appier, he will focus on the development and application of advanced machine learning technology to help customers smoothly implement AI solutions and optimize performance.

“Dr. Lin is an internationally recognized machine learning expert and a fantastic addition to our team,” said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. “He has extremely strong experience in applying machine learning in practical ways. Working together with our senior data and AI scientists, Dr. Lin will support Appier in strengthening and expanding our current product portfolio to help our customers more quickly apply front-line AI solutions to grow their business.”

“Appier provides a compelling opportunity to join a world-class team of researchers and scientists who are committed to uncovering and delivering the most cutting-edge applications of AI and machine learning to solve business problems,” said Lin. “I am already immersed with my colleagues and I look forward to both working alongside and guiding them in further developing solutions that not only solve challenges for our customers but also open up new business opportunities.”

At National Taiwan University (NTU), Dr. Lin was a full-time professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering. During his time there, he also established the Machine Discovery and Social Network Mining Lab. He is the all-time winner of the ACM KDD Cup, leading the NTU team to win six championships. Dr. Lin is passionate about developing young AI talent in Taiwan, and has supervised more than 100 graduate students, several of whom have become university professors, start-up co-founders, and key contributors at technology companies.

Dr. Ming-Syan Chen, Executive Vice President of NTU, said: “The evolution of artificial intelligence will bring about a paradigm shift in technological development. Exploring innovation in AI is one of the most important topics in the global technology community and NTU strongly encourages professors to interact with the industry. Dr. Lin is enthusiastic about teaching and research, and good at connecting theories and practices of AI and machine learning. He will strengthen Appier’s technology team, and I believe this collaboration will encourage more outstanding professionals to join NTU as faculty members. It’s a win-win collaboration for both academia and industry.”

Appier also announces today the additional donation of the ‘Appier AI Chair Professor Program’ to the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science of NTU to support academic education and research. Appier has long been committed to supporting the development of AI talent in Taiwan, and believes in effective collaboration between industry and academia to advance the adoption of AI technology in business and society.

Appier is also sponsoring the ‘Appier Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Top Research Award Program’. Launched in 2016, this program has allowed 104 students to publish papers at top international academic conferences like NeuroIPS, ICML, ICLR, CVPR, ICCV, ACL. Their research topics cover trends including Deep Learning; Generative Adversarial Network; and Transfer Learning. Appier is committed to showcasing the research capabilities of emerging Taiwanese talent and will continue to sponsor the reward program to encourage the next generation of AI experts to lead the next wave of global AI innovation.





About Appier

Appier helps businesses solve their most challenging problems with artificial intelligence. It is a partner to some of the world’s leading brands, providing a suite of enterprise-grade products to support data-driven decisions and accelerate business growth. Established in 2012 by a passionate team of computer scientists and engineers, Appier now has more than 400 people across 17 offices and is recognized as a Top 50 AI company by Fortune Magazine. Appier has raised US$162 million in funding from investors including Sequoia, Softbank, and Line. Learn more at www.appier.com.