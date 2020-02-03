Apple AirPods are the most popular true wireless earbuds — here’s how much every model costs

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple’s AirPods are a great option for buyers who want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds – especially if you plan to use them with other Apple products.

The lineup currently includes the AirPods with charging case for $139.99, the AirPods with wireless charging case for $169.99, and the AirPods Pro for $249.99.

All three options offer dependable all-around performance, but the more expensive AirPods Pro include noise cancellation and an adaptive equalizer (EQ).

New wireless earbuds are popping up every day from a variety of manufacturers, but few are as popular as Apple AirPods. Freed from pesky wires, Apple’s handy in-ear headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing to a variety of devices, along with charging cases so you can keep them powered on the go.

Some models are geared more toward audio performance, while others emphasize comfort, style, and ease of use. Apple’s wireless earbuds offer enjoyable all-around performance, unique styling, and some convenient control options, which all make them a popular choice for buyers.

This is especially true if you plan on pairing them with an Apple device. Though AirPods do work with just about any Bluetooth audio device, you will miss out on some features, like Siri and customizable double tap controls, when using them with a non-Apple product.

The AirPods lineup currently features two primary models – the AirPods and AirPods Pro. The standard AirPods regularly cost $159.99 with a charging case, and there’s also a $199.99 option that comes with a wireless charging case. The flagship AirPods Pro model, meanwhile, carries a $249.99 price tag, though you do get some key extra features for that higher cost, namely noise cancellation.

At three different price points, there’s an AirPods model suited for a variety of budgets. Below, we’ve detailed all of the current AirPods models available now, so you can choose the right Apple earbuds for your needs.

How much do AirPods cost?

AirPods price

The current version of Apple’s standard AirPods are a smart buy if you want a reliable pair of all-around wireless earbuds. The AirPods feature a clean, white finish with a universal fit. The plastic, lightweight earbuds rest comfortably in most ears while the unique stem-like design keeps them from falling out. The overall look isn’t for everyone, but the design functions very well.

Under the hood, the earbuds are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, along with optical sensors and motion accelerometers to automatically detect when the AirPods are in your ears. One-tap setup makes them a breeze to use with iOS devices, allowing them to automatically connect to your iPhone via Bluetooth when you take them out of the case. You can use Siri to control the AirPods with your voice, and the earbuds also feature touch sensitive controls. Battery life is rated for up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and the included charging case can be used for about 24 hours of additional power.

On the downside, the standard AirPods don’t include any kind of active noise cancellation, and though comfortable, their seal doesn’t provide much isolation either. For AirPods better suited for noisy environments, you’ll have to pay a bit more for the Pro model.

The AirPods retail for $159.99 with a regular charging case. A version with a wireless charging case that works with Qi-compatible charging mats is available for $199.99. An option for personalized engraving for either case is also available if you purchase the AirPods through Apple’s store.

AirPods Pro price

For buyers willing to spend a bit more, Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro offer a few key performance enhancements that could make them worth the extra money – particularly if you plan to use them in noisy environments.

The AirPods Pro feature the same H1 chip, Siri voice control, and simple setup process as the standard AirPods. In addition to those features, the AirPods Pro also offers active noise cancellation technology with inward and outward-facing microphones. This feature helps to reduce ambient noise, so you can enjoy your music without distractions. A transparency mode can also be toggled to make it easier to hear your surroundings when you need to.

The physical design of the earbuds has also been revised from the standard AirPods, with shorter stems, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and silicone tips (three sizes included) for a customizable fit and a better seal. The earbuds’ drivers have been upgraded as well, and there’s an adaptive EQ mode for audio performance specially tuned to the shape of your ears.

A wireless charging case comes standard with all AirPods Pro orders. Battery life for the earbuds is rated for five hours with active noise cancellation off, and 4.5 hours with active noise cancellation on. The charging case can also add around 24 hours of extra juice total.

The AirPods Pro are now available for a regular price of $249.99. Like the standard AirPods model, you can get a personalized engraving on the case when purchasing through the Apple store.