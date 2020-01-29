Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new product called ‘AirTags,’ which will attach to items like keys or purses to help you find them if they’re lost or missing

source Apple

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is readying AirTags for release in the first half of 2020.

Kuo has provided accurate reports on upcoming Apple developments before, including its Retina Display and Touch ID technology.

AirTags have been predicted before as a Tile-like product that would allow users to track other items through their iCloud accounts.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple is reportedly planning to release a smart tag that can attach to any object and be tracked with an iPhone through the Find My app, according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors.

Kuo is an analyst for TF International Securities, and he has previously provided accurate reports about products Apple has in the works, although his track record isn’t perfect. Along with predicting high-end headphones and a 4.7-inch iPhone, Kuo forecasts a smart tag similar to Tile coming in the first half of 2020.

Rumors about a Tile-like device have been circulating for nearly a year. As early as April 2019, Business Insider reported that Apple was designing an accessory that would combine and replace the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps. The tag will reportedly be linked to an iCloud account through an iPhone, and could be attached to any item, like keys or a purse.

In August, MacRumors reported that the device would work with the Find My app, which was a new edition in iOS 13, and replaced the functions of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends, and would contain a “My Items” tab. At the time, the outlet reported that users could receive notifications when they are separated from from the tags, and they could then set the tag to sound so that it could be easily found.

AirTags will likely take advantage of the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide-band chip, which could allow more precise tracking. For longer-range tracking, AirTags could take advantage of Bluetooth connections to other Apple products to help locate a device. Some reports indicate that the new gadget could even use AR to point users to lost items.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.