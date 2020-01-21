Apple is launching a new feature for the Apple Card that addresses one of its biggest drawbacks

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple will now allow Apple Card owners to export transaction data from the Wallet app to third-party apps, making it easier to manage expenses alongside transactions from other accounts.

Card holders will be able to export their expenses into any app that supports the ability to import data as a spreadsheet.

It’s one of several updates to the Apple Card that Apple has released since the card’s August launch, following the introduction of a new iPhone upgrade program for card holders.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Apple Card certainly offers some benefits over other credit cards – there are no fees, for example, and it issues three separate numbers for each card to help boost account security. But one of the downsides has been that it can be difficult to manage expenses alongside transactions from other credit cards, since the Apple Card can only be managed through the Apple Wallet app.

That’s starting to change, however, as Apple said on Tuesday that Apple Card users could now export their monthly expenses into third-party apps. Card holders will be able to upload their transactions to any app that supports the ability to import expenses as a spreadsheet. That means users should be able to export their Apple Card expenses to apps like YNAB and Intuit QuickBooks.

To export your Apple Card expenses, launch the Wallet app, choose your Apple Card, tap your card balance, and scroll down to where your monthly statements are listed. Choose a monthly statement, and press the “Export Transactions” button. Previously, Apple only offered the ability to download a PDF version of your statement.

Apple’s Wallet app already provides a wealth of information about your spending habits, such as how your money is being spent across various categories, like food and drink, entertainment, and transportation. It even color codes the digital representation of your card within the app based on these categories.

But the Wallet app only does this for your Apple Card, not for other credit cards stored in Apple Pay. That could make it difficult to incorporate your Apple Card expenses into budget planning alongside your other credit cards.

Although the ability to export your transactions adds more flexibility to Apple’s credit card, the Apple Card is still heavily tied to the iPhone and the company’s Wallet app. You still need to use the Wallet app for iOS to pay your balance, for example.

The ability to export transactions is one of several updates Apple has made to its credit card in recent months since its August launch. In December, for example, it introduced a new payment plan that allows card holders to purchase a new iPhone in 24 monthly installments without paying any interest. It’s also extended the 3% cash back reward to new vendors in recent months, such as T-Mobile, Walgreens, and Duane Reade.