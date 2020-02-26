Apple CEO Tim Cook says the coronavirus is a ‘fairly dynamic situation’ and a challenge at annual shareholders meeting

source Getty

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak may be the biggest challenge to Apple’s business at the moment. It prompted the company to issue a rare revision to its revenue guidance for the March quarter after temporarily closing many of its stores and corporate offices in China. And more broadly, the outbreak caused global stocks to plummet earlier this week.

But the coronavirus didn’t emerge as a major talking point during Apple’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly touched on the outbreak, calling it “a fairly dynamic situation” and saying that it has caused “a challenge” for the firm.

“First priority is the health and safety of our employees and our partners,” Cook said during the meeting. “That’s where our energies are.”

In a rare move, Apple revised its quarterly revenue guidance earlier this month citing supply constraints and weakened demand caused by the outbreak. The revision came after the company temporarily closed its stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China. Apple corporate offices and contact centers have since reopened, and the company has resumed business at more than half of its retail stores in China, as Bloomberg reported.

But Apple said its iPhone manufacturing sites are ramping up more slowly than expected, which is part of the reason it said it does not expect to meet its estimated revenue of between $63 billion and $67 billion for the March quarter.

This story is developing, please refresh for the latest information.