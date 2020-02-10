Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he’s leading in donations from Google and Amazon employees too

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders source Scott Heins/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist and Big Tech critic, reportedly drew in more money from Big Tech employees than any other Democratic candidate in the 2020 race.

Apple employees donated more to Sanders’ campaign than any other, and the same was true for Google and Amazon employees, according to Vox’s Recode.

Among Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter employees’ total contributions of $270,000 to Sanders, more than half came from Google employees, according to the report.

Big Tech employees who support of Sanders reflect a movement within these companies’ workforces to see more ethical behavior from their employers and more competition within the industry.

Bernie Sanders raised more money from Big Tech employees than any other 2020 candidate, according to Vox.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter employees contributed a total of $270,000 to the Sanders campaign during the last three months of 2019, half of which, came from Google employees, Vox’s Recode reported.

Sanders, a staunch democratic socialist, plows ahead to the New Hampshire primary as one of the 2020 campaign front-runners after he took a close – and now contested – second place in awarded delegates in the Iowa caucus.

He managed to out-fundraise other candidates with small donations from Big Tech employees.

Apple, Google, and Amazon employees donated more money to Sanders than any other candidate, according to the report. Facebook and Twitter employees donated the most to Andrew Yang’s campaign.

Sanders, a frequent critic of Big Tech, reflects the values of the Big Tech employees who are pushing to see more ethical policies and behavior from their employers, the Recode report said.

Those who contributed to his campaign said breaking up Google could help consumers and spark more innovation by allowing competition among upstarts, according to the report.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang came in behind Sanders with $230,000 from Big Tech employees, Elizabeth Warren raised about $170,000, and Pete Buttigieg received $120,oo0. Joe Biden reached just over $40,000.

