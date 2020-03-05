Apple iMessage, Mail, and other iCloud services are ‘experiencing slower than normal performance’

Paige Leskin, Business Insider US
Apple

Apple services powered by iCloud, including iMessage, were experiencing issues Thursday morning.

Apple has confirmed on its website that at least 11 iCloud products and apps are not working properly, and that users “may be experiencing slower than normal performance with this service.”‘

That iCloud services experiencing issues include Photos, Mail, Drive, Notes, iCloud.com, and Screen Time.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing…