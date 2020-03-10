Apple may let you take back that text message you wish you hadn’t sent in the next version of iOS, says a new report

caption If your messages won’t send on iPhone try troubleshooting before taking it into the Apple store. source Prykhodov/Getty Images

Apple is reportedly testing a new feature for iMessage that would let iPhone users unsend text messages, according to MacRumors.

Both the recipient and sender would be notified when a message is rescinded.

Apple is said to be testing the feature internally, and the report cautions that it may or may not launch with this year’s expected iOS 14.

It’s one of several features the company is rumored to be developing for Apple’s messaging service.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve ever mistakenly sent a text message to the wrong person in your iPhone’s contacts, Apple may be working on a new feature you’ll appreciate.

Apple is reportedly testing a new feature that would let iPhone owners retract messages sent through iMessage, Apple’s texting service that’s built into the iPhone’s Messages app, according to MacRumors. When a message is retracted, both the sender and recipient would be notified via fine print in the thread, says the report.

It’s unclear, however, whether there will be a time limit as there is with Gmail. On Google’s email service, you can adjust your settings to choose whether you’d like to have the option of rescinding an email five, 10, 20, or 30 seconds after it’s been sent.

Since this would be an iMessage feature, this capability would likely only work when sending texts to another iPhone, iPad, or Mac user – not those using Android devices.

Apple did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment regarding the report.

It’s one of several updates Apple is reportedly testing for iMessage, which may arrive in the company’s next major iPhone update, expected to be called iOS 14. Other features Apple is reportedly testing include a typing indicator for group chats – i.e. those little dots you see when someone is typing – as well as a mentions feature for tagging other people in a group message.

Improving iMessage has been an area of focus for Apple’s software updates in recent years, particularly as rivals like Facebook Messenger have transitioned from simply messaging apps into being full-blown platforms capable of connecting to third-party apps over the past several years.

Apple made a big overhaul to iMessage back in 2016 with iOS 10, when it added integrations with third-party apps and other features like rich links, full-screen effects, and more. Adding more features like the ability to unsend text messages could be another effort on Apple’s part to keep iPhone owners hooked into its apps rather than turning to third-party alternatives.

Apple typically unveils its new software updates in June and then releases them in the fall.