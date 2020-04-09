Apple’s next major iPhone update could completely change how you use apps

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that would let you use certain features from apps without actually installing the app, according to 9to5Mac.

The feature could appear in iOS 14, Apple’s next major iPhone update.

Such a capability would not only be convenient, but it could keep your iPhone more secure if it means you’re downloading and sharing personal data with fewer apps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple’s next major iPhone update could include a new feature that lets you sample certain apps without actually downloading and installing them, according to 9to5Mac.

The new capability would make it so that once you click a link or scan a QR code to an app that isn’t installed on your phone, some content from that app could appear in a window on the iPhone’s screen.

The report cites YouTube as an example. If you were to click a link to a YouTube video but did not have the app installed, this feature would make it possible to view the video in special window on your iPhone without having to install it or visit YouTube’s website.

Apple is testing the feature with specific services like YouTube, DoorDash, Yelp, Sony, and OpenTable, according to 9to5Mac. When the feature is rolled out, any approved developer would be able to add it to their App Store app.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

It sounds similar to Google’s “Slices” feature for Android, which integrates some user interface elements from apps directly into the Google Search bar and the Google Assistant.

Such a feature would not only be convenient, but it could also be a useful security measure. Being able to use certain aspects of an app without actually installing the app could cut down on the number of apps you download overall, possibly reducing the number of companies you’re sharing personal data with.

If the report is correct, it would be one of several new additions Apple reportedly has planned for iOS 14, its next major iPhone update. Other than this new app feature, the company is expected to introduce the ability to change the iPhone’s default apps, a new layout for the iPhone’s home screen, and new apps geared toward exercise and augmented reality.

Apple typically unveils its new software at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June before releasing it in the fall. The company is holding its annual conference virtually for the first time this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.