There’s apparently an easy way to tell who the bad guy is in movies based on if they’re holding an iPhone

caption Rian Johnson revealed an interesting fact about which movie characters are allowed to have iPhones onscreen. source Lionsgate

In a new Vanity Fair video, “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson broke down a scene from the film.

In the video, he said there’s a surefire way to guess who the bad guy in a movie is – see if they’re holding an iPhone.

Johnson said that Apple lets filmmakers use iPhones in their movies, but villainous characters aren’t allowed to hold one of the products onscreen.

“Knives Out” received a best original screenplay nomination at this year’s Academy Awards, and a sequel is currently in development at Lionsgate.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Want to guess who the bad guy in a mystery movie is? Rian Johnson has some advice for you: check whether or not they’re holding an iPhone.

In a new Vanity Fair video, the “Knives Out” writer-director broke down a scene from the film. The murder mystery unfolds as private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigates the mysterious death of well-known author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), which occurred just after his 80th birthday party with his extended family (who are now suspects) in attendance.

In the scene that Johnson is explaining, the family is gathered in Harlan’s mansion for his will reading, placing the film’s entire A-list ensemble cast together. When Jamie Lee Curtis (who plays Harlan’s daughter, Linda) holds up her iPhone, Johnson paused the video to bring up a fun fact.

caption The ensemble cast of “Knives Out” includes stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Craig. source Claire Folger/Lionsgate

“This is gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write,” he said. “Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal if you’re watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.”

The director laughed, adding, “Every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.”

Apple’s use of product placement has been noticed before, especially since its products are strategically placed in popular movies like “Legally Blonde” and “Mission: Impossible,” but this is seemingly the first time a Hollywood director like Johnson has confirmed the “secret.”

caption According to “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, villains aren’t allowed to hold iPhones onscreen in movies. source Lionsgate

Spoilers ahead for the ending of “Knives Out”: If you look closely at the scene that Johnson is describing, you’ll see that this is true. Harlan’s grandson, Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans), is ultimately revealed to be the culprit and isn’t shown with a phone.

Johnson shared other tidbits about the making of his murder mystery throughout the video. For instance, the painted portrait of Harlan that looms over the Thrombey family for much of the movie wasn’t actually present during filming, because it wasn’t finished at the time. Instead, the crew put a green screen in the picture frame.

caption This portrait of patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) features heavily in “Knives Out,” but it wasn’t actually present during filming. source Lionsgate/YouTube

The director also pointed out that, although Ransom is a key character, Johnson decided not to introduce him until almost 40 minutes into the movie.

“One of my favorite movie statistics is that Han Solo doesn’t show up in ‘Star Wars‘ until 45 minutes into ‘A New Hope,'” he said. “And there’s something about the energy of what Ransom means to the story. It’s like a fresh breeze coming into the movie, just when you kind of feel like you have a handle of all the chess pieces that are on the board.”

Johnson actually worked on a “Star Wars” movie right before making “Knives Out,” writing and directing 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

caption Chris Evans stars as wealthy playboy Ransom Drysdale in “Knives Out.” source Claire Folger/Lionsgate

He went on to receive a best original screenplay nomination at this year’s Academy Awards for “Knives Out,” and the film made over $300,000 worldwide.

Earlier this month, Lionsgate announced that a sequel to the film is officially in production at Lionsgate, with Johnson attached to write and direct. He has said that the next “Knives Out” film will center around a new murder mystery that Craig’s Benoit is called in to solve.

caption The sequel to “Knives Out” will follow Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc as he investigates a new mystery. source Claire Folger/Lionsgate

“This’ll be just like what Agatha Christie did,” the director told Vulture. “It’s disconnected from ‘Knives Out.’ It’s just another case.”

The “Knives Out” DVD hits stores on February 25. Insider reached out to Apple about Johnson’s claim and had not heard back at the time of this post.