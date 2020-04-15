Apple finally announced its new iPhone SE: a smaller, cheaper iPhone that’s about half the price of the iPhone 11

source Apple

Apple just announced a new version of the $400 iPhone SE, an update to the smaller, cheaper iPhone it released in 2016.

It comes with a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8, and runs on the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Apple is making the phone available for preorder on Friday before it starts shipping on April 24.

The new iPhone SE will come in three colors and has a single-lens 12-megapixel camera.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple on Wednesday announced the second-generation iPhone SE, a smaller and cheaper iPhone that resembles the iPhone 8 but comes with the same processing power as the iPhone 11. The phone starts at $400 and will ship on April 24 after becoming available for preorder on Friday.

It’s a sequel to the original iPhone SE, which Apple released in 2016, and will be replacing the $450 iPhone 8 in the company’s lineup. Apple will also continue selling the iPhone XR alongside the new SE.

The new phone comes with a 4.7-inch display, just like the iPhone 8, and runs on the company’s A13 Bionic processor, the same chip that powers the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. That means, like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE also has a home button with Touch ID built-in.

The announcement comes after a slew of leaks indicated that an iPhone SE 2 release was imminent. The most recent of those leaks came on April 2, when 9to5Mac published a report detailing the phone’s name and which colors it would be available in.

It also comes as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and daily operations of Apple and other major tech companies. Some analysts say there’s a possibility that Apple’s expected 5G-enabled iPhones may be delayed.

Apple is also introducing a new $400 iPhone as rival smartphone makers like Google and Samsung have released compelling low-cost models in recent years. Samsung, for example, recently brought the $400 Galaxy A51 to the United States market, which offers a triple-lens camera and a borderless display, while Google’s Pixel 3a was well-received when it debuted for $400 last spring.

Here’s a closer look at the iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen and a home button with Touch ID, just like the iPhone 8.

caption The iPhone SE

Here’s what the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus look like for reference.

caption The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The new iPhone SE may have the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, but where it differs is in its camera system.

caption The iPhone SE

The second-generation iPhone SE has a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that supports features Portrait Mode with lighting effects and Smart HDR. It also supports QuickTake, the feature Apple announced for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro that lets you quickly toggle between photo and video mode.

It’s the first iPhone of this size to offer Portrait Mode; in the past, this feature was reserved for Apple’s Plus-model iPhones.

The new iPhone SE, does not, however, support Apple’s new Night Mode feature available on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. And since it has a single-lens camera, unlike the 11 which has a dual camera and the 11 Pro which has a triple camera, it does not offer ultra-wide-angle shooting.

There’s a 7-megapixel front camera on the new iPhone SE, just like the iPhone 8. But the iPhone SE’s selfie camera also supports Portrait Mode unlike the iPhone 8.

caption The iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE will come in three colors and three storage options.

caption The iPhone SE

The base model comes with 64GB of storage, and Apple will also be selling 128GB and 256GB versions. The new iPhone SE will come in black, white, and red finishes.

Apple is launching a new iPhone SE as rivals are introducing cheaper new devices with high-end features.

caption The Google Pixel 3a

The iPhone SE is as important as ever for Apple as companies like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus among others continue to release less expensive devices.

There’s clearly an appetite for fast, capable smartphones that don’t cost as much as the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20. Apple’s $600 iPhone XR was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the third-quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research, outperforming even the new models.

Now, Apple has filled a gap in its lineup with the iPhone SE that could further appeal to that audience.