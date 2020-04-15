Apple’s new iPhone SE costs $400, but you can get it for less with a trade-in — pre-orders start on April 17

source Apple

Apple’s new iPhone SE costs $399, and pre-orders will begin on Friday, April 17. It will be available to buy on April 24.

You can trade in your old phone to get the iPhone SE for even less – iPhone 8 owners can get up to $170 off, bringing the price down to $229.

The new iPhone SE is Apple’s most budget friendly iPhone since the original iPhone SE arrived in 2016. It’s the same design and size as the iPhone 8.

It comes with the same chip as the iPhone 11 series, meaning it’s going to be an amazing performer. It also has a single-lens 12-megapixel camera.

Apple announced its new iPhone SE on April 15 – its most budget friendly iPhone since the original iPhone SE that was released back in 2016.

The new iPhone SE starts at $399 for the 64GB model. It’ll also be available in 128GB ($449) and 256GB ($549) storage options. It’s replacing the iPhone 8 as Apple’s smallest and least expensive iPhone.

The new iPhone SE will be available to pre-order starting at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, April 17 from Apple’s website and Apple Store app. It’ll be available to buy on April 24 from Apple’s website, Apple Authorized Resellers, and carriers.

Those interested in the new iPhone SE can also shave off some of its price by trading in their old smartphone. For example, owners of the original iPhone SE can get $30 off ($369), and iPhone 8 owners can get up to $170 off ($229).

Apple’s iPhone SE has modern specs and a classic design

The new iPhone SE comes in the classic iPhone 8 design with a 4.7-inch screen and will be available in white, black, and red.

It’s also running on the same mobile chip as the iPhone 11 series – the A13 Bionic. That means the iPhone SE will likely have the same excellent performance as the iPhone 11 series, but for hundreds less.

Camera-wise, the new iPhone SE has a single 12-megapixel lens with portrait mode and Smart HDR, but it doesn’t support Apple’s Night Mode.