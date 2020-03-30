The new MacBook Air fixes the previous model’s worst flaw, but you should avoid the cheapest model

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The new MacBook Air’s revamped keyboard and excellent balance of portability and power make it an ideal choice for most shoppers looking for a general purpose laptop.

It’s the first MacBook Air to come with Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, with keys that offer deeper feedback and travel than the company’s flat “Butterfly” keyboard.

The new model also comes with a better microphone system and twice the storage space at the base price.

But, you should still consider spending the extra money to upgrade from the $999.00 base model, which only comes with a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor.

When Apple made its last major update to the MacBook Air in 2018, its first in years, there was one major drawback I couldn’t get past: its flat, “Butterfly” keyboard.

The 2018-era MacBook Air, and the refreshed version that came last summer, both included the Butterfly mechanism keyboard that Apple launched in 2015 with its now-discontinued 12-inch MacBook.

But, after years of complaints from customers and critics alike, which included reports of keys not working when pressed or sometimes registering twice, Apple finally changed its keyboard mechanism once again. The revamped Magic Keyboard, named for the Mac desktop keyboard on which it’s based, debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, and now it has thankfully made its way to the Air.

The stellar new keyboard is the biggest upgrade you can expect from the MacBook Air, but it’s far from being the only improvement. A slightly lower starting price, double the storage at that price, better microphones, and faster processors all make the Air worth a look in 2020. Plus, it maintains the same lightweight and slim design the Air has always been know for, although that’s hardly enough to make it stand out now that sleek and trim designs have become the norm.

But, that doesn’t mean the MacBook Air is right for everyone. If you need more power and more than two USB-C ports, you may want to consider other options, like the MacBook Pro or Windows laptops from Dell or Lenovo. And, although the base model is slightly cheaper, it’s still feels fairly underpowered for its price.

Here’s a closer look at what it’s like to use the new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air 2020 Specs

Before we dive in, here are the specifications included in the entry-level model, which is priced at $999.00:

Processor : 1.1GHz dual-core 10th generation Intel Core i3

: 1.1GHz dual-core 10th generation Intel Core i3 Graphics : Intel Iris Plus Graphics

: Intel Iris Plus Graphics Memory : 8GB of RAM

: 8GB of RAM Display : 13.3-inch Retina LED (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 227 ppi)

: 13.3-inch Retina LED (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 227 ppi) Storage : 256GB solid-state drive

: 256GB solid-state drive Ports : 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), headphone jack

: 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), headphone jack Security: Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Design and display

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

If you’ve ever owned a MacBook Air in the past, the new model will feel just as thin and light as you probably remember. It has the same, iconic wedge shape as previous MacBook Air models and Apple’s signature aluminum build. At 2.8 pounds, it’s a bit lighter than the $1,099.99 entry-level, 2.98-pound Lenovo Yoga C940, but is slightly heavier than the non-touch screen, base model version of Dell’s $1,249.99 XPS 13, which weighs 2.65 pounds.

The MacBook Air’s thinner and lighter profile, which measures 0.16 inches thin at its slimmest edge and 0.63 inches at its thickest, is also one of the characteristics that differentiates it from the MacBook Pro. Apple’s more powerful laptop weighs 3.02 pounds and measures 0.59 inches thick.

The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology, which enables the screen to match the light in your environment so that it looks more natural. If you’re upgrading from an older Apple laptop, you’ll notice this makes the MacBook Air’s display look much less blue when this feature is turned on.

The MacBook Air’s screen is sharp, bright, and colorful enough to enjoyably watch Netflix and browse photos, and the viewing angles are wide enough to comfortably share your screen with another person.

The MacBook Air also has a higher screen resolution than some rivals; while Apple’s laptop has a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display, the entry-level Dell XPS 13 has a 1,920 x 1,200 screen and the base model Lenovo Yoga C940 has a 1,920 x 1,080 display.

Keyboard

source Apple

After years of typing on Apple’s flat Butterfly keyboards, the MacBook Air’s new Magic keyboard is a delight to type on. Malfunctions and issues aside, Apple’s previous keyboard offered very little depth and feedback, making it feel far less comfortable to use.

That’s no longer the case with the latest MacBook Air, which features the same Magic Keyboard found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro of late 2019 that provides the stability and satisfying key travel you’d want and expect. That’s all thanks to Apple’s revamped scissor key switch mechanism, which includes a newly designed key cap and rubber dome compared to the older Butterfly mechanism.

The new keyboard design also brings another improvement besides comfort: it’s much quieter than the Butterfly keyboard. Apple has made improvements on this front with more recent iterations of the Butterfly keyboard, but the new scissor switch keyboard is still much more discreet.

Performance

The MacBook Air is powerful enough for those seeking a general purpose laptop primarily for web browsing, word processing, watching movies and TV shows, and light photo and video editing. The base model comes with a dual-core, 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 processor, but that’s configurable up to a quad-core, 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

The model for this review lands somewhere right in the middle: it has a 1.1 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 chip with 8GB of memory (RAM). I’ve been using the new MacBook Air all week as my primary work device, and I have no issue breezing through everyday tasks, which usually involves working in a content management system with more than 20 browser tabs open in Google Chrome and multiple other programs running in the background. The fans do occasionally get a bit noisy, but I’ve only noticed this once or twice over the course of several days of use.

If you want a laptop for gaming, you should opt for a machine with more horsepower. Playing “Tomb Raider” at 60 frames per second was certainly possible on the Air, but not without frequent stutters and lags. The MacBook Air is better suited as a general purpose laptop for web browsing and productivity.

Battery life and other features

The MacBook Air’s battery life is adequate for getting through most of the work day, but in my experience it doesn’t live up to Apple’s claims of 11 hours of battery life. I usually get roughly seven hours of battery life out of the MacBook Air, but it’s important to keep in mind that battery life will always vary depending on how you use your laptop.

Certain apps and programs may drain the battery faster, and factors such as the laptop’s screen brightness and whether or not the keyboard backlight is turned on may also impact how long its battery lasts. Since receiving the MacBook Air for review, I typically use it for work – which includes a lot of web browsing – and a little bit of video streaming.

The MacBook Air also received another unexpected upgrade: a three microphone array with directional beamforming. In English, that means the Air has more microphones that are better at picking up audio clearly. I found this to be particularly useful when dialing into conference calls for work and while video chatting with friends recently. Even when I am sitting a little further back than usual during a video call, the recipients are able to hear me loud and clear.

Drawbacks

The MacBook Air is an ideal option for Apple fans in search of a portable, general purpose laptop. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s perfect. You’re still out of luck if you want more than two USB-C ports, for example.

And, a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor for the base model feels a little underwhelming, considering many alternatives start with at least an Intel Core i5. You can, however, upgrade to a quad-core Core i5 for just $100 more at checkout, which would put the MacBook Air roughly on par with Lenovo’s Yoga C940.

The bottom line

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Overall, the new MacBook Air is the best Apple laptop for most people. It offers the right mix of portability and power, this time at a lower price with a significantly improved keyboard.

If you don’t anticipate that you’ll be using your laptop for much more than browsing the web, watching Netflix, and writing papers, the MacBook Air is the right choice.

Should you buy it?

Yes, Apple fans looking for a general purpose laptop for tasks like browsing the web, working on spreadsheets or writing papers, watching Netflix, and video calls won’t be disappointed with the new MacBook Air.

Which model should you get?

If you want to get the most out of the MacBook Air, you probably want to go for a configuration that’s a bit more powerful than the base model. The quad-core Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM for $1,099.00 will probably provide plenty of power for most people. But if you regularly open dozens of browser tabs, you may want to spend the extra $200 on the 16GB RAM option.

What are your alternatives?

If you’re a Mac fan and are looking to stay in Apple’s ecosystem, the closest alternative is the 13-inch $1,299.00 MacBook Pro, which comes with a (previous-generation) Core i5 processor at the base level with a higher clock speed, a brighter screen, and Apple’s Touch Bar. That latter feature is a small touchscreen strip located above the keyboard that replaces the function key row.

But, the 13-inch MacBook Pro still has the Butterfly keyboard, so the typing experience may be subpar. If you’re willing to wait, reports suggest that a new version of that 13-inch MacBook Pro with the much improved Magic Keyboard and a slightly larger screen is in Apple’s pipeline.

If you’re not partial to Apple and are also considering Windows laptops, check out Dell’s XPS 13, the newest version of which starts at $1,249.99. It’s priced similarly, and like the MacBook Air offers an excellent blend of portability and power. Its edge-to-edge display also makes it look slightly sleeker than many rivals and provides more screen real estate.

The $1,099.99 Yoga C940 also packs similar specs when it comes to the processor, RAM, and storage as the configuration of the MacBook Air I’d recommend. Plus, the Yoga comes with a flexible 2-in-1 design and a touch screen for that price.

Better yet, the $999.99 HP Envy 13t looks like a bargain alongside these picks considering it comes with a faster Core i7 at a slightly cheaper price.

Pros: Excellent keyboard, thin and light design, sharp display, effective microphones

Cons: Base model feels underpowered, no flexibility when it comes to ports