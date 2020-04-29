You can now find the COVID-19 testing locations closest to you on Apple Maps. Here’s how.

source Apple Maps

Apple Maps now shows the closest COVID-19 testing sites to users in the US and Puerto Rico following a software update Tuesday night.

The app shows locations including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, and dedicated COVID-19 testing sites.

Apple Maps also flags when testing sites may require a doctor’s referral for admission.

You can now use Apple Maps to find the closest COVID-19 testing sites thanks to a new feature rolled out Tuesday night, first reported by TechCrunch.

Apple Maps displays COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, urgent care providers, and dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

The company rolled out the feature weeks after calling for health providers across the US to submit information about COVID-19 testing capacity. The app also flags when specific testing locations may require a doctor’s referral before administering tests.

Testing for coronavirus still lags in the US. Experts say the country will need to administer millions of tests per week in order to safely reopen the country – the US is currently testing fewer than half a million people per week, but the Trump administration plans to ramp up to 2 million tests per week by the end of May.

Here’s how to use Apple Maps to find your nearest COVID-19 testing locations.

When users open Apple Maps in the US, COVID-19 testing is now a featured search term.

Selecting the search term will show all COVID-19 testing sites in a specific area.

As you zoom out, sites close to each other will clump together with a number representing the number of individual sites in the area.

Specific sites include information about hours, as well as warnings about whether the site could require a doctor’s referral.