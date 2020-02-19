Apple’s plans to launch a new iPad Pro model early this year could be delayed thanks to the coronavirus, according to one report

source Getty

Apple’s plans to unveil a new iPad Pro model in the first half of 2020 could be delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s plans to launch a low-cost iPhone model in March don’t appear to be affected, the report said.

Apple warned investors Monday that it would miss revenue expectations for the second quarter due to factory and store closures within China.

Shares in Apple fell more than 3% Tuesday morning after the company’s announcement.

Apple’s business is taking a larger hit from the coronavirus outbreak than it originally expected, with the company announcing Monday that it would miss its revenue expectations for the second quarter.

In disappointing news for consumers, the company’s goal of launching a new iPad Pro early this year could also be delayed, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple had planned to roll out updated models of its iPad Pro tablet in the first half of 2020, complete with 3-D cameras, as well as a low-cost iPhone (reportedly to be priced around $400), which could be released in March. While the iPhone launch appears to be on track, the iPad Pro plans could be pushed back due to the virus, according to Bloomberg.

Apple’s supply chain, which is largely concentrated in China, has been significantly impacted as factories in the country have been forced to close. The company said in its press release Monday that “worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained” as a result. Apple has also had to close stores across the country in an effort to help contain the virus, which the company said has contributed to decreased demand for Apple products within China.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment for this story.